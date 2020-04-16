Report: Everton could consider a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

According to reports from Sky Sports, Everton could consider a move for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.
Earlier this month, Football Insider claimed that the Toffees have earmarked Grealish as one of their key targets in the summer.
The 24-year-old has arguably been Villa’s best player this season. He has scored seven league goals and provided six assists in the Premier League.
Everton believe that a chance to work under a top manager like Carlo Ancelotti could lure him to Goodison Park. Grealish is one of the best in his position outside of the top-six and there is no doubt that he will be a great signing for the club.
Furthermore, Aston Villa could be forced to sell him if they suffer relegation at the end of the season.
However, Sky Sports claim that Everton will only make a move for him if they manage to seal a number of other top transfer targets first.
Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands is an admirer of the 24-year-old but the club feel they need to add depth and quality in other areas of the squad.
The Toffees are primarily looking to sign a right-sided attacking midfielder and have earmarked Gremio forward Everton Soares as their top target.
Everton could face strong competition from Manchester United who are expected to pay £60m to sign Grealish.