Darren Bent thinks Tottenham are front-runners to sign Jack Grealish

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes that the Londoners could be the frontrunners to sign Jack Grealish this summer.
The Aston Villa midfielder has been linked with Manchester United as well but Bent claims that United have many more players on their shortlist and that could deplete the Old Trafford outfit’s resources.
He said to Football Insider: “When you look at teams that are also in for Jack, there’s a lot of talk about Manchester United and I think where Spurs might have the edge is they’re going to have the funds to do it.
“They’re not really linked with anybody else and I think they can get that done, relatively, quite comfortably. I’m hearing Manchester United linked with Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Grealish. For them to get all those players they’re going to have to spend upwards of £300million.
“I can see Spurs being the frontrunners and just getting him.”
It will be interesting to see where Grealish ends up this summer. He has been in fine form this season and he is ready to play for a better team now.
If he wants to win trophies and improve as a player, he will have to play at the highest level with the best players.
Regardless of whether Villa stay up or not, he should look to move on this summer.
A move to Spurs would be ideal for him. He was linked with them last summer as well.
The Londoners need a ball-carrying midfielder like him and he would improve them a lot. Also, Grealish will be able to develop under a world-class manager like Mourinho.
The transfer seems ideal for both parties and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with Villa.
Aston Villa will look to recoup as much as they can for their best player and Daniel Levy will have to loosen the purse-strings.