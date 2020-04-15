Report: Manchester United close to landing Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

According to Eurosport France journalist Manu Lonjon, Manchester United are close to striking a deal that will see Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish move to Old Trafford this summer.
Manchester United est en train de finaliser l’arrivée du milieu de terrain d’Aston Villa, Jack Grealish pic.twitter.com/EV5KiRZGvs
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 15, 2020
The Villa skipper has been on the radar of the Red Devils and some other Premier League bigwigs all season, and it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won the race for his signature.
Grealish is the main reason why the struggling Midland outfit have the slightest chance of escaping relegation, and he has been tipped to leave Villa Park this summer even if they manage to hold on to their top-flight status.
The 24-year-old, who is expected to get into Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad soon, has seven league goals and six assists in 26 appearances this term, and his exit will definitely deal a huge blow on the Villans.
On the other hand, Man. Utd will be boosted with the match-winning abilities of the midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if they can indeed pull off the transfer move this summer.
The Red Devils will look to challenge for the Premier League title next term, and getting quality and the right players during the summer transfer window will help boost their chances.