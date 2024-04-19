It has been a tough week for Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool — the top three teams in the Premier League.

On Wednesday (April 17), Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena. With the aggregate scoreline reading 3-2 in Bayern’s favor, the Gunners crashed out of the competition.

Shortly after Arsenal’s elimination, reigning European champions Manchester City joined them, following a morale-crushing defeat to Real Madrid. Pep Guradiola’s side dominated Carlo Ancelotti’s boys, at least offensively, but could not find a way to pull one over them. Following an enthralling 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the two European giants held each at 1-1 in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium, pushing the tie to penalties. Real Madrid, using all their experience, came out on top in the shootout, clinching a 4-3 victory.

On Thursday night (April 18), Premier League aspirants Liverpool saw their European campaign come to a screeching half. Following last week’s 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final at Anfield, not many expected the Reds to find a way back in the return leg. Jurgen Klopp’s men tried to turn it around in Italy, but could only manage a 1-0 victory, crashing out of the competition on aggregate.

Premier League Race Will Intensify Following Arsenal, Manchester City & Liverpool’s Elimination

Arsenal were hoping to make it to their first UEFA Champions League semi-final since 2009, but Bayern Munich had an extra gear at their disposal that the Gunners did not. Manchester City, meanwhile, were the favorites to win their second Champions League on the bounce. However, Real Madrid simply stopped them in their tracks with their rock-solid defending and beat them on penalties. Liverpool had an uphill battle following their devastating loss at Anfield, but fans expected a little more fight from the six-time European champions.

With hopes of European glory behind them, the three English giants will shift all their attention to winning the Premier League. Manchester City currently have a two-point lead at the top of the standings, courtesy of Arsenal and Liverpool’s defeats last weekend. But they also have the added pressure of fighting in the FA Cup, meaning the second and third-placed teams, who are level on points, have a decent chance of bridging the small gap.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a clash with Wolverhampton on Saturday night (April 20), while Liverpool travel to Fulham on Sunday. If they win their matches, they will provisionally pull ahead of City, who will have to fight with Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday afternoon. With only six games left in the Premier League campaign, it is a race until the finish, and there is hardly anything to separate the top three.