Former Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has criticized Manchester United man Mason Mount, claiming the Englishman lacks mental fortitude.

Mason Mount Is Enduring A Nightmare Season At Manchester United

In a shock move, Manchester United signed Mount from direct Premier League rivals Chelsea for a €64.2 million ($69.78 million) fee in the summer transfer window. His move came on the back of the Blues’ horrendous spell in the 2022-23 season, which saw them finish in 12th place in the Premier League rankings.

Mount seemingly considered the switch to Manchester United an obvious upgrade, but things have not gone according to his plans. The England international has missed 20 Premier League matches due to injuries and started only four of the 11 games he has featured in. The 25-year-old has only scored once in the English top flight this season.

Emmanuel Petit Asks Mason Mount To “Look In The Mirror” & Buckle Up

Mount’s switch to Manchester United came as an unpleasant surprise to Chelsea fans. Since his move, a section of disgruntled Chelsea fans have taken every opportunity to show their displeasure, and, unsurprisingly, they were in full swing when Manchester United came to town last week (April 4).

Mount, who came on as a second-half substitute, received boos and jeers throughout the game, which seemingly took a toll on his performance. He cut a hopeless figure as United succumbed to a 4-3 defeat, owing to a late masterclass by Cole Palmer.

Speaking with Genting Casino, Petit criticized Chelsea fans for booing their former player while also demanding more mental resilience from Mount.

He said (via GOAL):

“It’s embarrassing from Chelsea fans that they booed Mount. However, you can’t just want to leave the club when things aren’t going well on the pitch, you have to be stronger than that mentally. Right now, he’s playing for Man United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and you know what you signed up to when you signed for them.

“He’s coming back from a long-term injury, a professional footballer, and an athlete at the highest level must improve mentally. Before he was injured, he was playing like he walking on eggshells – very fragile mentally – and he’s kind of like Marcus Rashford at United. Mount arrived from Chelsea and he doesn’t look strong mentally. I used to be like that and it used to affect my performance on the pitch, but come on! You wake up in the morning, drive a Lamborghini, you need to look in the mirror!”

Before switching to Old Trafford, Mount played 195 games for the Stamford Bridge outfit in all competitions, scoring 33 times and providing 35 assists.