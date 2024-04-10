Soccer

Premier League Golden Glove: 5 Goalkeepers With The Most Clean Sheets This Season

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Premier League Golden Glove Award
Premier League Golden Glove Award

Each season, the Premier League hands out individual accolades to acknowledge the heroics of the division’s standout performers. The Golden Boot goes to the highest scorer, the Playmaker Award to the top assist provider, and the Golden Glove to the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets throughout the campaign.

Last season, Manchester United legend David De Gea took home the coveted accolade, having kept an astonishing 17 clean sheets in the 2022-23 season.

With only seven Gameweeks left in the season, the race for the award is heating up, and today, we will check out the top five goalkeepers who are leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove Award. Let’s begin!

#5 Ederson (Manchester City) – 8 Clean Sheets

Manchester City Keeper Ederson Is In The Running For Golden Glove
Manchester City Keeper Ederson Has Won 3 Golden Gloves

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is the fifth name on the list, with the Brazilian keeping eight clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances this season. Ederson could have been higher in the rankings had he not missed the last three matches due to a muscular issue.

Ederson, who won three consecutive Golden Glove Awards between 2020 and 2022, has conceded 25 goals so far. He has made 48 saves, completed 918 passes, delivered 167 accurate long balls, and acted as a sweeper 22 times.

#4 Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 8 Clean Sheets

Bernd Leno Is One Of The Contenders For Premier League Golden Glove
Bernd Leno Has Captained Fulham With Confidence

Having kept eight clean sheets in 32 Premier League matches, Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has claimed the fourth place in the rankings. The former Arsenal goalkeeper has conceded 51 times, made an error that led to one of the goals, and scored an own goal.

Leno has showcased his excellent shot-stopping ability this season, making 112 saves. He has also commanded his area rather well, making 13 high claims, catching seven deliveries, and performing 15 sweeper clearances.

#3 Andre Onana (Manchester United) – 8 Clean Sheets

Manchester United Man Andre Onana Has Kept The Third-Most Clean Sheets In Premier League
Manchester United Man Andre Onana Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World

David De Gea’s successor Andre Onana received a lot of flak in the early stages of the 2023-24 season, and understandably so. He let in a lot of goals and made some horrendous blunders, causing fans to doubt Erik ten Hag’s decision to give De Gea’s spot to the Cameroonian.

The 28-year-old, however, did not let the early disappointments deter him and bounced back with aplomb in the second half of the season. He has kept eight clean sheets in 31 appearances so far, which is impressive considering his slow start. The former Inter Milan man has made 120 saves and let in 46 goals. He has also impressed with his distribution, delivering 164 accurate long balls and completing 1102 passes.

#2 Jordan Pickford (Everton) – 9 Clean Sheets

Jordan Pickford Has 9 Premier League Clean Sheets
Jordan Pickford In Action For Everton

Everton, who are in 16th place in the league rankings, may not be in the running for any silverware this season, but their first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford certainly is. Keeping nine clean sheets in 31 games, he has emerged as the second-most formidable goalkeeper in the division.

Pickford, 30, has made a whopping 91 saves so far, conceding 42 goals. He has performed 23 sweeper clearances, delivered 342 accurate long balls, and completed 17 high claims.

#1 David Raya (Arsenal) – 12 Clean Sheets

David Raya Is Leading The Premier League Golden Glove Race
David Raya Is Expected To Join Arsenal Permanently

Arsenal‘s first-choice goalkeeper David Raya currently has the lead in the Premier League Golden Glove race. The Spanish shot-stopper, who replaced Aaron Ramsdale under the crossbar after joining on a loan deal from Brentford, has kept 12 clean sheets in 25 matches this season.

Raya has conceded only 19 goals in the English top flight so far, making 37 saves, including a penalty. The 28-year-old has also made 29 high claims, acted as a sweeper on 13 occasions, and delivered 102 accurate long balls.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Messi PSG Barcelona
Soccer

LATEST 5 Top Players Who Have Played For Both PSG & Barcelona

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
Soccer
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich: Familiar Faces Serge Gnabry & Harry Kane Deny Gunners A Win In Champions League QF 1st Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024

Premier League leaders Arsenal and German champions Bayern Munich played out an eye-catching 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on…

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City 1
Soccer
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City: Flurry Of World-Class Goals On Display In Breathtaking UEFA Champions League Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024

Record 14-time European champions Real Madrid welcomed UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Tuesday night…

PSG vs Barcelona
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: PSG vs Barcelona – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Under-Fire Barcelona Forward Could Join La Liga Rivals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 09 2024
Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo
Soccer
“They don’t have medium or bad players” – Rodrygo Admits Real Madrid Did Not Want To Face Manchester City In UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 09 2024
Sporting CP Manager & Favorite For Liverpool Job Ruben Amorim
Soccer
Liverpool Managerial Rumor: Fabrizio Romano Responds To Claims Reds Already Have Agreement With Ruben Amorim
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 09 2024
Arrow to top