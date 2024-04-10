Each season, the Premier League hands out individual accolades to acknowledge the heroics of the division’s standout performers. The Golden Boot goes to the highest scorer, the Playmaker Award to the top assist provider, and the Golden Glove to the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets throughout the campaign.

Last season, Manchester United legend David De Gea took home the coveted accolade, having kept an astonishing 17 clean sheets in the 2022-23 season.

With only seven Gameweeks left in the season, the race for the award is heating up, and today, we will check out the top five goalkeepers who are leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove Award. Let’s begin!

#5 Ederson (Manchester City) – 8 Clean Sheets

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is the fifth name on the list, with the Brazilian keeping eight clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances this season. Ederson could have been higher in the rankings had he not missed the last three matches due to a muscular issue.

Ederson, who won three consecutive Golden Glove Awards between 2020 and 2022, has conceded 25 goals so far. He has made 48 saves, completed 918 passes, delivered 167 accurate long balls, and acted as a sweeper 22 times.

#4 Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 8 Clean Sheets

Having kept eight clean sheets in 32 Premier League matches, Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has claimed the fourth place in the rankings. The former Arsenal goalkeeper has conceded 51 times, made an error that led to one of the goals, and scored an own goal.

Leno has showcased his excellent shot-stopping ability this season, making 112 saves. He has also commanded his area rather well, making 13 high claims, catching seven deliveries, and performing 15 sweeper clearances.

#3 Andre Onana (Manchester United) – 8 Clean Sheets

David De Gea’s successor Andre Onana received a lot of flak in the early stages of the 2023-24 season, and understandably so. He let in a lot of goals and made some horrendous blunders, causing fans to doubt Erik ten Hag’s decision to give De Gea’s spot to the Cameroonian.

The 28-year-old, however, did not let the early disappointments deter him and bounced back with aplomb in the second half of the season. He has kept eight clean sheets in 31 appearances so far, which is impressive considering his slow start. The former Inter Milan man has made 120 saves and let in 46 goals. He has also impressed with his distribution, delivering 164 accurate long balls and completing 1102 passes.

#2 Jordan Pickford (Everton) – 9 Clean Sheets

Everton, who are in 16th place in the league rankings, may not be in the running for any silverware this season, but their first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford certainly is. Keeping nine clean sheets in 31 games, he has emerged as the second-most formidable goalkeeper in the division.

Pickford, 30, has made a whopping 91 saves so far, conceding 42 goals. He has performed 23 sweeper clearances, delivered 342 accurate long balls, and completed 17 high claims.

#1 David Raya (Arsenal) – 12 Clean Sheets

Arsenal‘s first-choice goalkeeper David Raya currently has the lead in the Premier League Golden Glove race. The Spanish shot-stopper, who replaced Aaron Ramsdale under the crossbar after joining on a loan deal from Brentford, has kept 12 clean sheets in 25 matches this season.

Raya has conceded only 19 goals in the English top flight so far, making 37 saves, including a penalty. The 28-year-old has also made 29 high claims, acted as a sweeper on 13 occasions, and delivered 102 accurate long balls.