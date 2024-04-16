Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has played down Arsenal’s rumored interest in Newcastle United star and Manchester City target Bruno Guimaraes. The Italian journalist said he did not have anything concrete to report on the matter and named a couple of other midfielders the Gunners are supposedly interested in.

Manchester City Keen To Sign Bruno Guimaraes In The Summer Transfer Window

Premier League holders and leaders Manchester City have a penchant for targeting the best in the business. This is why they always go all-out for the players that would improve the squad, irrespective of how brilliant the existing setup is.

The Cityzens, who are heavy favorites to win their fourth consecutive Premier League title this season, have a world-class midfield, featuring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Mateo Kovacic. Despite having such a versatile unit, they are reportedly keeping a close eye on Newcastle United ace Guimaraes, with Diario AS calling him a priority target for Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish tactician is eager to sign a player who can complement Rodri in the middle of the park and has identified Guimaraes as the perfect man for the job. As per the report, Man City are prepared to meet the €117 million ($124.33 million) clause in the midfielder’s contract and wish to split the payment into three installments of €39 million ($41.44 million) each.

Fabrizio Romano Plays Down Arsenal Links

According to some reports, Premier League aspirants Arsenal are also in the market for a top-tier holding midfielder and have zeroed in on Guimaraes. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed the rumors, bluntly stating he did not have anything tangible to report about Arsenal and Guimaraes. Romano instead named two other players — Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz — who have long been on the Gunners’ radar.

Romano revealed:

“Arsenal are also the latest club being linked with Bruno Guimaraes. We know they have had midfielders like Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz on their list in recent times, but I’m not aware of anything concrete regarding Bruno at the moment, let’s see later this year.

“Guimaraes has been excellent for Newcastle and so he has been linked with all the clubs in Premier League basically, which is normal, but let’s wait for concrete contacts, serious talks before mentioning ten clubs per week. He’s obviously appreciated around Europe but it’s not something happening right now.”

Guimaraes, 26, has played 31 Premier League games for Newcastle United this season, scoring four times and providing six assists. His contract with the Magpies expires in June 2028.