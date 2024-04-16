Thanks to Arsenal and Liverpool’s slip-ups on Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 Premier League season, reigning champions Manchester City climbed to the top of the league standings over the weekend. The Cityzens now have a two-point lead over the two teams and are six games away from winning their fourth successive Premier League title — something no team in history have managed.

Winning the English top-flight title would make City the most dominant team in the country, but would their championship run be good enough to rank amongst the top five in Europe? Continue reading to check out the five longest title-winning runs across the top five European leagues:

#5 Real Madrid – 5 Consecutive La Liga Titles

European royalty Real Madrid have conquered Spain, Europe, and the world multiple times over, emerging as the most successful soccer club in history. In Spain, their most dominant spell lasted between 1984-85 and 1989-90 seasons, during which they secured five consecutive La Liga titles.

The La Liga leaders are on their way to claiming their 36th Spanish top-flight title at the end of the 2023-24 season. They have also won Six European Champion Club’s Cups, eight UEFA Champions Leagues, five FIFA Club World Cups, and two UEFA Cups, amongst many other honors.

#4 Inter Milan – 5 Consecutive Serie A Titles

Inter Milan, who are only two wins away from winning the 2023-24 Serie A title, enjoyed their most successful domestic spell between 2004-05 and 2009-10 seasons. During said golden period, the Nerazzurri won an unfathomable five Serie A titles — something no team had done in the 21st century.

One of the most successful teams in Italy, Inter Milan have won their fair share of silverware. They have conquered Italy 19 times and Europe thrice. Inter have also won one FIFA Club World Cup, three UEFA Cups, and nine Coppas Italia, amongst other honors.

#3 Olympique Lyon – 7 Consecutive Ligue 1 Titles

In the last decade, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have emerged as the most successful team in France, winning nine Ligue 1 titles in 11 years. Before PSG came to the fore, the French top flight had a different ruler. Before the Parisian invasion, Olympique Lyon were the most consistent team in the division, winning seven consecutive Ligue 1 titles between the 2000-01 and 2007-08 seasons. Interestingly, they had not won the title before the 2000-01 season and have not won it since.

Lyon, who are in seventh place in the league rankings this season, have fared decently in domestic cup competitions, winning five Coupe de France, one Coupe de la Ligue, and seven Trophées des Champions.

#2 Juventus – 9 Consecutive Serie A Titles

The most-respected tier of Italian soccer, Serie A has witnessed its fair share of dominant spells over the years. AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus have all had a go, but the Bianconeri have, by far, enjoyed the most decorated spell in Italian soccer. Juventus won nine consecutive Serie A titles between 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons, taking their title haul to 36 and cementing their place as the most successful team in Italy.

Although they have been undeniably brilliant in Serie A, Juventus have not had the same impact in Europe. Over the years, they have conquered the continent only twice, once in the 1984-85 season and then in 1995-96. A few of their other trophies include two UEFA Supercups, 14 Coppa Italia, and two Intercontinental Cups.

#1 Bayern Munich – 11 Consecutive Bundesliga Titles

With Bayer Leverkusen winning the 2023-24 Bundesliga title on Sunday (April 14), Bayern’s uninterrupted dominance in the German top flight has officially come to an end. Between 2011-12 and 2022-23, the Bavarians completely annihilated the competition, winning 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles on the bounce. No modern team in history are likely to come close to building such a formidable streak.

Throughout history, Bayern Munich have emerged as the most successful team in Germany, clinching 33 league titles. They have also bagged Three European Champion Clubs’ Cups, three UEFA Champions Leagues, Two FIFA Club World Cups, 20 DFB Pokals, and two UEFA Supercups, amongst others.