Transfer round-up: Aston Villa finalise third signing, Tottenham interested in 25-goal striker

We are approaching the conclusion of the seventh week of the Premier League summer transfer window and clubs are still actively on the hunt for new players to bolster their respective squads.

There has not been any major transfer activity over the past few days, but Aston Villa appear to have finalised the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal, as per the reliable Fabrizio Romano.





The Argentine goalkeeper will become their third major signing of the current transfer window following the arrivals of Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins from Nottingham Forest and Brentford respectively.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer rumours today.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is keen on landing a new striker and the club are said to hold a long-term interest in Southampton’s Danny Ings. However, a deal for the England international appears unlikely due to the high price tag involved after he bagged 25 goals for the Saints last term (Football.London).

Arsenal are aiming to recoup funds from player sales such that they can make further signings. Lucas Torreira is one of the players, who could head for the exit door amid the interest from Torino. The Gunners have placed a £22m price tag on the midfielder’s head and want to part ways with the Uruguayan on a permanent basis this summer (Tuttosport).

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side may also be on the hunt for a back-up goalkeeper to Bernd Leno with the departure of Emiliano Martinez. The north London giants have identified Brentford shot-stopper David Raya as the prime target and are prepared to spend £10m to land his services (The Sun).

Real Madrid are looking to offload Gareth Bale from their ranks this summer and have set an asking price of around £18.5m. The Wales international recently said that he would fancy a return to the Premier League, but there are no offers at the moment. It is reported that Los Blancos are awaiting an approach from Manchester United (Mundo Deportivo).

Manchester United have recently made contact with the representatives of Thiago Alcantara, but Liverpool are still favourites to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder. Jurgen Klopp’s side are prepared to delay their approach until the final days of the transfer window such that they can convince Bayern to lower their £27.8m price tag (Fabrizio Romano).

Best of the Rest:

Who Are Chelsea’s New Signings?

Tottenham remain keen on Willian Jose

Everton linked with a move for Jhon Cordoba

Jermaine Beckford reacts to Leeds defeat vs Liverpool

Leeds target Conor Gallagher close to joining West Brom

Kenneth Zohore to hold Sheffield Wednesday talks tomorrow

West Bromwich Albion interested in Liverpool striker

Aston Villa agree deal to sign Bertrand Traore

Aston Villa set to hold talks to sign Rhian Brewster

Arsenal haven’t placed any bids for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Burnley to make bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Robin Quaison

Some West Bromwich Albion fans react to Jake Livermore display

Nicolo Schira: West Ham reject opening bid from Chelsea for Declan Rice

Journalist claims Leeds United to send Jordan Stevens out on loan this week

Stats from Transfermarkt.com