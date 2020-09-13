Report: West Bromwich Albion interested in Liverpool striker

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Rhian Brewster from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

It has been reported that West Brom – who will play in the Premier League this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship – are among 10 clubs who are looking to sign Brewster from Liverpool.





Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are also interested in the 20-year-old, who will cost over £20 million plus add-ons if the Reds decide to sell, according to the report.

Would Rhian Brewster be a good signing for West Bromwich Albion?

Brewster spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City from Liverpool, and he did quite well for the Swans.

According to WhoScored, the 20-year-old striker scored 11 goals in 22 Championship matches for the Swans, as the Welsh club reached the playoffs.

It would make sense for the youngster to join a Premier League club on loan this summer, and West Brom do seem a good destination.

Manager Slaven Bilic could do with a new striker in his squad, and Brewster could do with some good playing time in the Premier League, as he is unlikely to get much time on the pitch for the first team at Liverpool this season.