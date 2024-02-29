Portuguese star Rafael Leao has reiterated his commitment to stay at AC Milan despite heavy interest from PSG & Barcelona.

AC Milan Transfer News

Rafael Leao has attracted interest from a host of European giants, with PSG and Barcelona both keen on the Portugal international.

The 24-year-old recently signed a new deal at the San Siro which expires in 2028 and any deal to land his signature will cost north of $150m.

Leao is releasing a new book and during a presser for its release, he was asked about the possibility of moving elsewhere.

The Portugal international said: “I could not leave Milan, they were always close to me, even during the most difficult moments of my life,”

“I chose the Number 10 jersey because Alessandro Del Piero had it, but also many other champions who wore it and are my idols. The 10 is different, it is for players who bring something different to the pitch. I wanted to wear it because it was an important number in the history of Milan and I feel that I am important player too.”

However, Barcelona and PSG are still interested in signing the winger in the near future and the French side are on the hunt for a Kylian Mbappe replacement.

This comes after the Frenchman was confirmed to be joining Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, as his contract in Paris expires.

PSG will face competition from Barcelona as the Spanish side are also monitoring the Portuguese stars situation – but will address their managerial situation first.

Xavi will leave his role as Barcelona manager at the end of this season after admitting their is a lot ‘tension’ at the Nou Camp.

AC Milan currently sit third in the table and are 13 points behind fierce rivals, Inter Milan, who lead the Serie A and are on course to win the league title.

🚨 Rafael Leão has been linked with PSG and Barcelona but says he “can’t leave” AC Milan. (Source: @SPORT) pic.twitter.com/T6Y9QdEITS — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 29, 2024