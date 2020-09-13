Journalist claims Leeds United to send Jordan Stevens out on loan this week

Jordan Stevens will join Swindon Town on loan from Leeds United this week, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Well-known and well-respected journalist Nixon has claimed on Twitter that Leeds will clear Stevens to move to Swindon on loan this week.





Leeds. To clear Jordan Stevens for exit to Swindon on loan his week. Also due to decide on Robbie Gotts. Hull now back in as well as Huddersfield. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 13, 2020

Leeds United spell

Stevens has been on the books of Leeds since February 2018 when he joined from Forest Green Rovers.

The 20-year-old is a very talented and versatile player who can operate as a central midfielder or as a winger.

The English youngster has been mainly part of the Leeds’s Under-23 side, but he has also played a handful of games for the senior side.

According to WhoScored, Stevens played 14 minutes in the Championship for Leeds during the 2018-19, while in 2019-20, he played 54 minutes in the league.

Leaving Leeds United out on loan

Stevens is not going to get much playing time for Leeds in the Premier League this season, and it would make sense for the 20-year-old to go out on loan and get some decent playing time.

Swindon will play in League One this season, and it is a very competitive and domestic league, and the youngter would develop playing there and would come back to Leeds a better and more mature player.