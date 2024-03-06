Arsenal are reportedly targeting Brighton starlet, Evan Ferguson, as Mikel Arteta continues his search for a striker this summer.

Arsenal Transfer News

The Gunners have been linked with a plethora of strikers as they look to add to their squad this summer, but scoring goals has not been an issue for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Winning three of their last five matches by a minimum of five goals, Arsenal have joined Liverpool and Manchester City in a heated title race.

Despite these strong performances, a striker is still being targeted and according to reports, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has been added to the Gunners’ shortlist.

The Irish international has caught the attention of many Premier League sides after a very impressive spell at Brighton.

The 19-year-old has struggled in recent months, failing to score in his last 13 Premier League appearances and only 90 minutes three times during this spell.

Any move for the teenager could face some stumbling blocks, as he still has five years remaining on his current deal after signing a new contract in November 2023.

Ferguson is not the only striker on Arsenal’s radar, as Victor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and Benjamin Sesko have all been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Gyokeres has taken Liga Portugal by storm since signing from Coventry last summer, scoring 32 goals in 35 appearances (all competitions).

A move for Brentford striker, Ivan Toney, has been rumoured for the last few transfer windows, however his recent ban for gambling breaches made a deal difficult.

Toney has now returned to action after eight months out and is showing his quality once again, scoring four goals in his first eight league matches.

An outside option is RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, who joined the Bundesliga side for around $25 million last July.

The Slovenian has contributed to 12 goals in 31 appearances so far (11G+1A) and is unlikely to move on due to the recent transfer.

However, Ferguson, Gyokeres and Toney are all high on Arsenal’s wish list and could cost up to $100m due to contracts, age and value to their current teams.