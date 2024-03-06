Real Madrid are reportedly interested in making Phil Foden a future priority as chief scout, Juni Calafat, is ‘in love’ with the Manchester City star.

Real Madrid Transfer News

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been in the transfer headlines in recent weeks, after the Spanish giants agreed a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer.

The Frenchman is expected to join on a free deal as his contract in Paris is set to expire and the transfer saga will finally come to an end after years of rumours.

Los Blancos are building a team of ‘generational talents’ with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde already in their ranks.

Which is why the recent interest in Manchester City’s Phil Foden makes sense, as the Englishman is turning into one of the Premier League’s best players at just 23 years of age.

The Man City academy graduate has contributed to 28 goals in 40 appearances this season (18G+10A) and most recently scored a brace in the Manchester derby.

Despite his youth, Foden has already achieved a huge amount in the sport, winning five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

Foden has made a strong case to not just be in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024, but be one of the first names in the starting eleven.

This rich run of form has also caught the eye of Real Madrid, who have been linked with another Manchester City star, Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos have been tipped to make a move for the Norwegian in the near future, but are now considering a deal for Foden over the prolific striker.

This comes as Juni Calafat, chief scout at Real Madrid, has reportedly ‘fallen in love’ with the England international and may prefer Foden’s services.

Madrid are currently top of La Liga, seven points clear of second-placed Girona and Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also winning their Champions League round of 16 tie 1-0 against RB Leipzig after the opening leg.

One player that has enjoyed a stellar campaign is Jude Bellingham, as the Englishman is La Liga’s highest scorer with 16.

The 20-year-old could play a huge role in Real Madrid’s pursuit of Phil Foden, as the two have featured regularly for the England national team.

Any move for Phil Foden may have to wait a couple of years due to the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, but according to Defensa Central, Madrid could attempt a deal in the future.