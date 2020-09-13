Some West Bromwich Albion fans react to Jake Livermore display

Some West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jake Livermore against Leicester City this afternoon.

Livermore was in action for West Brom in their Premier League game against Leicester at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.





The 30-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Slaven Bilic’s side lost 3-0.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 74.1%, took 34 touches, and made two tackles, one interception and two clearances

Some West Brom fans were not impressed with the display produced by Livermore and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Been saying it all pre season but some fans think they are both Prem quality — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) September 13, 2020

Sawyers and Livermore will be our problem this season mark my words #wba — Tomić🇭🇷 (@DYTommo) September 13, 2020

FT Thoughts:

O’Shea (raw) & Bartley not good enough for the PL

Massive space in central midfield exploited today; Livermore not good enough and Sawyers worst performance for West Brom

No mettle in the middle to break up play

CB, CDM, CM, ST needed to stand a chance in the PL#wba — WBA Thoughts (@WBA_Thoughts) September 13, 2020

Okay first half.. reasonably solid, second half garbage. Sawyers and Livermore will be a disaster if they don't get a DM in quick. #wba — Richard Nathan (@RICHARD_NATH4N) September 13, 2020

So from this we have gathered, Sawyers just doesn’t work hard enough. Livermore needs someone along side him who does that, cause you can’t take away from Livermore he gets stuck in and runs his bollocks off #wba — jake (@jakemilligan98) September 13, 2020

Livermore and Sawyers as Midfield duo were barely good enough for the championship. Certainly nowhere near Premier League level. #wba — jordan holmes (@jordan_wubba) September 13, 2020

Sawyers looks nervously indecisive to me, which has made him anonymous. Livermore not much better #wba — Everythings Gone Green (@MattWBA1983) September 13, 2020

Over the course of the 90 minutes at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon, hosts West Brom had 37% of the possession, took seven shots of which one was on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leicester had 63% of the possession, took 13 shots of which seven were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

West Brom, who won automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of last season, will find it tough in the top flight of English football in 2020-21.