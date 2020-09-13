Some West Bromwich Albion fans react to Jake Livermore display

Some West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jake Livermore against Leicester City this afternoon.

Livermore was in action for West Brom in their Premier League game against Leicester at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.


The 30-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Slaven Bilic’s side lost 3-0.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 74.1%, took 34 touches, and made two tackles, one interception and two clearances

Some West Brom fans were not impressed with the display produced by Livermore and have criticised him on Twitter.

Over the course of the 90 minutes at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon, hosts West Brom had 37% of the possession, took seven shots of which one was on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leicester had 63% of the possession, took 13 shots of which seven were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

West Brom, who won automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of last season, will find it tough in the top flight of English football in 2020-21.