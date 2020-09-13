Report: Aston Villa set to hold talks to sign Rhian Brewster

Jamie Carragher said yesterday that Liverpool are looking to sell some of their players in order to fund moves for new arrivals.

Despite being one of the richest clubs in the world, Liverpool are being cautious with their finances. And it seems, Carragher could be spot on with his assessment.





According to reports from The Sun (printed edition, 13/09/2020), Liverpool are ready to offload Rhian Brewster in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp hailed the 20-year-old earlier this week as a ‘big talent’, adding the club are yet to make a decision on the future of the forward.

It has been suggested that Brewster is likely to go out on loan, but a permanent exit is still possible. The report claims that Aston Villa, Sheffield United, and Crystal Palace are vying for his signature.

Villa want to speak to the forward who scored 11 goals in 22 appearances on loan at Championship side Swansea City last season.

It would take a bid in the region of £20m (or maybe more) to lure the youngster away from Anfield. In fact, Brewster is ‘shocked to learn’ that he could be traded by the club.

Villa have signed Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins already, and are reportedly close to signing Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has shown great desire to give youngsters a chance at the club to shine, and it would be a ruthless transfer call from him if Liverpool decide to offload Brewster permanently.