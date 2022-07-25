Bruno Fernandes Makes Man United vs Brighton Prediction With Anthony Martial

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Manchester United’s plane home from Australia, Anthony Martial was quick to remind Bruno Fernandes about his lack of assists on the club’s pre-season tour.

Manchester United went undefeated on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, beating Liverpool, Melbourne City, and Crystal Palace before drawing 2-2 with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Anthony Martial scored three goals and registered one assist across the tour, but on the team plane home from Perth he was there to remind Bruno Fernandes that there were no assists from the Portuguese international.

Bruno Fernandes caught up with Anthony Martial again on the flight home from Australia… “You didn’t give me one assist.” 😂 🎥 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/TVCcZpMbDH — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 24, 2022

Fernandes had also vlogged the flight to Bangkok where Manchester United kicked off their pre-season tour against Liverpool, and he spoke to Martial who demanded some assists from his teammate.

The Portuguese international claimed that he is saving the assists for United’s Premier League campaign, which begins in just under two weeks time against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Martial spent the majority of last season on loan at Sevilla, but struggled to find his feet in Spain and was resorted to the sidelines for much of his spell in La Liga.

Manchester United are poised to enjoy a more successful campaign than last year’s disappointment under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag taking charge at Old Trafford.

