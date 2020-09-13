Jermaine Beckford reacts to Leeds defeat vs Liverpool

Leeds United suffered an opening day defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The Whites, who made a return to the Premier League after a long wait of 16 years, matched Liverpool toe to toe as the game ended in a pulsating 4-3 thriller.





Marcelo Bielsa’s side came back from behind three times to equalize, but Leeds were left heart-broken with Mohamed Salah scoring the winning penalty right at the death.

Former Leeds striker and club legend Jermaine Beckford took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

Yesterday, he tweeted that he was ‘devastated’ that Leeds didn’t come out with a point against the Champions, but spoke about plenty of positive signs.

How good of a first game back in the @premierleague was that for @LUFC & @LFC Devastated not to come away with a point but once the nerves left us, the boys really went toe to toe with the premier league champions and looked comfortable to be back! #MOT #LIVLEE — Jermaine Beckford (@jermainebecks83) September 12, 2020

It seems, Beckford is still in a trance after what happened at Anfield yesterday, and has tweeted this morning “what a return to the Premier League’.

Good morning!

Still can’t believe that game last night! What a return to the @premierleague @LUFC

I can’t wait for the fans to be allowed back in stadiums so we can see the atmosphere that games like last night thrive on! Hope you all have a great day #MOT — Jermaine Beckford (@jermainebecks83) September 13, 2020

It was a very good attacking performance from Leeds, although the defending from both the teams could have been better.

A case could be made for Leeds here. Robin Koch made his debut yesterday and hardly trained with his new team-mates. The Germany international will need time to settle in at his new club.

Also, ahead of the match, Leeds suffered a big blow with skipper Liam Cooper missing out through injury, and it forced Bielsa to start with 21-year-old Pascal Struijk who did very well.