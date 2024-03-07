Newcastle are reportedly preparing a summer move for Arsenal’ defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko, as the Ukrainian has fallen out of favor in north London.

Newcastle Transfer News

The Magpies are on the hunt for a full-back this summer and have directed their focus to Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko – who could be on the move at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta signed the Ukraine international in the summer of 2022, as the pair had previously worked together during their time at Manchester City.

Zinchenko played a key part in Arsenal’s strong league campaign last year, as the Gunners sat top of the table for 248 days and finished second in the league.

The 27-year-old made 27 appearances in the league, missing 11 matches through injury – meaning he was never dropped from the squad when fit.

However, this season the four time Premier League winner has been used less, starting 17 of the 27 league matches so far.

Arteta has taken a leaf out of Pep Guardiola’s book, utilizing four central defenders in a back four instead of traditional full backs – with Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior being the most common set-up.

This has left his Arsenal future up in the air and a list of clubs have shown interest in landing the Ukrainian’s signature this summer.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are among this list, as the Toon look to rebuild this summer and improve on an underwhelming campaign.

The Magpies were dealt a huge blow early in the season, as record signing Sandro Tonali was handed a 10-month ban for gambling breaches during his time in Italy.

This set the tone for their season, as Newcastle sit eighth in the table and are 15 points off fourth place – the position they finished in last season.

A move for Oleksandr Zinchenko could cost up to $40m, as he still has two years remaining on his current deal at the Emirates.

A Premier League move is not the only option for the four time Carabao Cup winner, with Bayern Munich are also in the running for his signature.

Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of the year, as the Bavarians are set to miss out on a league title for the first time in 11 years.

The German side are still in the running to win another Champions League after beating Lazio 3-1 over two legs in the round of 16 stage.

Xabi Alonso has been tipped to replace Tuchel at the Allianz Arena after an impressive spell with Bayer Leverkusen, but nothing has been confirmed.