Tottenham remain keen on Willian Jose

Tottenham are interested in signing the Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose this summer.

According to Eldesmarque, the Brazilian was linked with a move to the London club in January as well and the Premier League side are still keeping tabs on the player.





It will be interesting to see if the London club come forward with an offer for Jose in the coming weeks.

Spurs need to add to their attack before the window closes and the Brazilian could prove to be a useful option. The 28-year-old scored 11 goals in La Liga last season and he could be the ideal backup for Harry Kane.

The England international needs some support in the attack and Jose could share the goalscoring burden with him. Last year when Kane was injured, the goals dried up for Spurs and Mourinho needs to sort out that issue this summer.

Tottenham will be hoping to get back into the top four and they must add more quality and depth to the side. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have far more depth in their attack and Mourinho will have to find a way to bridge that gap this season.