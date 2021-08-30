Three Things: Azpilicueta joins cheat list, Henderson should drop the fake hard man act, Arsenal boss on borrowed time

The new Premier League season has started with a bang and most of the latest round of matches did not disappoint.

Five of the so-called ‘Big Six’ have made strong starts to the new campaign, while one of them appears determined to self-destruct.

Without further ado let’s get stuck into our latest ‘Three Things’ column, which starts by adding another name to our rogue’s gallery of fraudsters.

Azpilicueta joins cheat list

Regular readers of this column will know that we can’t stand cheats. Mohamed Salah and Kierney Tierney are amongst a long list of players we’ve previously called out for conning match officials.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is the latest player to join the cheat list after theatrically clutching his face during the second half of the game at Liverpool.

Azpilicueta’s shameful attempt to get Sadio Mane carded should have resulted in his dismissal, but referee Anthony Taylor failed to take action. He’s a cheat – pure and simple.

Henderson should drop the fake hard man act

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is unlikely to look back on his performance against Chelsea with any great fondness.

Henderson produced a woeful display, and it was a mystery how it took Jurgen Klopp until the 74th minute to replace him with Thiago Alcantara.

The 31-year-old spent more time pretending he is a hard man by squaring up to the opposition than actually playing football. Absolutely laughable.

Arsenal manager on borrowed time

Arsenal fans must be wondering just how long they should ‘trust the process’ following the team’s dismal 5-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

Manager Mikel Arteta has had nearly two years to improve the Gunners, and the current evidence suggests he has failed miserably.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is available, but it is debatable whether he would risk his reputation at a club that is in disarray.

