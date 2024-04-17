Premier League aspirants Arsenal will travel to Germany for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich. Read on to learn all about this week’s do-or-die return leg in Munich.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal – Date, Time & Where To Watch In US

Bayern Munich will welcome Arsenal to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The all-to-play-for clash between the European giants will kick off at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, April 17.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich fans in the United States can watch the game live on CBS and TUDN USA. Alternatively, they can stream it via Paramount+ and FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Preview

How Did It Pan Out In The First Leg?

Arsenal started on the front foot in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last Tuesday (April 9). Poster boy Bukayo Saka scored an excellent goal in the 12th minute to fire the hosts into the lead. However, their advantage did not last long, as former Gunner Serge Gnabry restored parity in the 18th minute.

Just past the half-hour mark, Bayern Munich turned the game on its head, courtesy of a finely taken penalty from Arsenal’s old foe Harry Kane. The north Londoners pushed hard for the equalizer in the second half and ultimately got it through Leandro Trossard in the 76th minute.

After settling for a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s side must somehow find a way to snatch a winner at the ever-formidable Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Team News

Bayern Munich will be without Kingsley Coman (adductor) and Gnabry (hamstring) for the all-important return leg. They will also have to make do without jet-heeled left-back Alphonso Davies, who has been suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have a near-full house, with Jurrien Timber the only player sitting out the trip to Bavaria. The fullback has joined training but is not yet in fighting shape. Captain Martin Odegaard came off with a knock in the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa over the weekend but should recover in time for the clash in Munich.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Prediction

Bayern Munich are missing some key players for the crucial second leg at the Allianz Arena, which should encourage Arsenal to go on the offensive. However, taking the fight to Bayern is easier said than done, especially in front of a packed Allianz Arena.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern have not been at their best this season, but we believe they still have enough left in the tank to make it to the final four. We predict Bayern to pick up a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Allianz and progress to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.