Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to claims Arsenal target Ivan Toney will be available for a £30-40 million ($37.62-$50.17 million) fee in the summer transfer window. The Italian journalist acknowledged Brentford would sell the player for a much more competitive rate this summer but shot down claims he could go for as low as £30 million ($37.62 million).

Arsenal Were Heavily Linked With Ivan Toney In January

Premier League leaders Arsenal were expected to bolster their attack in the January transfer window to keep pace with title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who could not play in the first half of the season after breaking the Football Association’s (FA) betting rules, emerged as a top target for the Gunners. However, after weeks of speculation, the move fell through, as the Bees refused to accept a sub £100 million ($107.32 million) fee for the striker.

There is an expectation Brentford will be a little more understanding in the summer transfer window and accept a lower bid for their striker. On Wednesday (April 10), renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg quoted a £40 million ($50.17 million) valuation for Toney, making him much more lucrative to Arsenal and other prospective suitors.

Romano also believes Brentford will ask for a more modest amount this summer but does not think they will go as low as Plettenberg is claiming.

Fabrizio Romano Disagrees With Florian Plettenberg Over Ivan Toney’s Valuation

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist discussed the matter of Arsenal target Toney’s valuation. He suggested that the Englishman’s price reduction would not be as drastic as Plettenberg predicted.

Romano revealed:

“Another striker we know has been on Arsenal’s radar is Ivan Toney. And there’s been fresh speculation again about the Brentford star, who could be one to watch this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract.

“There was interest in Toney in January, but at that time Brentford were insisting only on crazy proposals to let him go, and so a deal didn’t materialize. For the summer it could be different, and his price tag could be lower, but my understanding is it would not be quite as low as the £30-40m some reports have stated.”

He added:

“I don’t like to deny what my other colleagues are claiming as anyone has their sources and information. Still, my information is not the same. At this moment, I’m told Brentford want more than this reported fee.

“My understanding is also that there are still no talks taking place with any club. So, for sure the number of clubs involved in the race will be key to understanding the final price.”

Toney, 28, is one of the most clinical finishers in the Premier League. He was at his absolute best in the 2022-23 season, as he scored a career-high 20 goals in 33 appearances in the English top flight. Toney has so far played 137 games for Brentford in all competitions, scoring 72 times.