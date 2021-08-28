Premier League 2021/22 Week 3: EPL Results & Table

The third round of fixtures in the Premier League features some mouth-watering matches across the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the games.

Manchester kicked things off with a stylish 5-0 victory over Arsenal – Ferran Torres (2), Rodri (2) and Ilkay Gundogan got the goals.

There are another six games on Saturday, with the teatime clash between Liverpool and Chelsea the standout fixture.

Both sides head into the game with a 100 percent record and will be eager to lay down an early marker in the title race.

The Blues are expected to recall N’Golo Kante to their starting line-up, with Mateo Kovacic dropping down to the bench.

Sunday’s line-up features three games, including Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Manchester United at 4.30 pm.

United were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend and will be desperate to return to winning ways at Molineux.

Week 3 EPL Results

Saturday, August 28

Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Sunday, August 29

Burnley vs Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

Premier League Highlights

Manchester City at their free-flowing best ✨ And look who comes up with the assist, Jack Grealish! 🤩 The easiest of finishes for Gabriel Jesus. pic.twitter.com/DRancNHR3X — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 28, 2021

Premier League Table

