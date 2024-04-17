Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Gunners Have Cooled Interest In Victor Osimhen, Names New Priority Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on

One of the most trusted journalists on the circuit, Fabrizio Romano has said Arsenal have cooled their interest in Napoli striker and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen. According to Romano, Osimhen has substantial wage demands, which coupled with his mega release clause, make the transfer too financially demanding for the Gunners.

Clubs Will Have To Pay A Fortune To Sign Victor Osimhen

Osimhen, who was one of the main protagonists as Napoli won the Serie A title in the 2022-23 season, is likely to leave Italy in the summer transfer window. Thanks to his reputation, many top clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Manchester United are interested in him.

Napoli are well aware of the 25-year-old striker’s appeal and will not let him leave unless his eye-popping release clause is triggered. According to GOAL, Osimhen signed a one-year contract extension with Napoli in December, which contains a massive £113 million ($143 million) release clause. The contract will expire in June 2026.

Fabrizio Romano Discusses Arsenal’s Waning Interest In Osimhen

Mikel Arteta’s side, who were once one of the frontrunners in the race for Osimhen, have cooled their interest in the Nigerian over recent weeks, and Romano believes it is purely due to economic reasons.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian explained:

I’ve had some fans asking me about reports in Italy suggesting that Arsenal have cooled their interest in Victor Osimhen because he could be too expensive, or that they are concerned about entering into difficult and lengthy negotiations with Napoli.

Osimhen has always been appreciated, but many clubs are cautious now waiting to understand the salary/commission package, as there’s already a very expensive release clause to take into consideration.”

Wrapping up, Romano claimed Arsenal were keeping tabs on other strikers as well, including Sporting CP’s high-flying marksman Viktor Gyokeres.

Romano concluded by adding:

This is why Arsenal are looking at other strikers, including Viktor Gyokeres who remains on their shortlist.”

Gykores, 25, has been in blistering form for Sporting in the 2023-24 season. Playing 44 games for the club in all competitions, he has scored 36 times and provided 16 assists. Gykores, who is also on Chelsea’s radar, sees his contract expire on June 2028.

