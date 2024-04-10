Soccer

“Kane knew exactly what he was doing” – Former Premier League Referee Claims Bayern Munich Star Was ‘Lucky’ Not To Be Sent Off Against Arsenal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Could Have Been Sent Off Against Arsenal
Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Could Have Been Sent Off Against Arsenal

Former FIFA and Premier League referee Keith Hackett has claimed Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was fortunate to escape a red card for a “dangerous” elbow on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes. According to Hackett, the England striker knew exactly what he was doing and accused him of using “excessive force” during the tussle.

Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Had An Altercation With Arsenal’s Gabriel

Arsenal and Bayern Munich played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night (April 9). Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 12th minute. Six minutes later, ex-Arsenal man Serge Gnabry restored parity before Kane put Bayern in the lead with a perfectly struck penalty in the 32nd minute. Leandro Trossard scored in the 76th minute to make it 2-2 in the quarter-final first leg.

Kane kept the pressure on the Arsenal defenders from the first moment to the last, trying to best to force a mistake. In the 55th minute, he had a violent tussle with Gunners center-back Gabriel as they both contested for a header. During the bout, Kane dangerously stuck out his elbow, going into the referee’s books as a result. Arsenal players and fans inside the Emirates appealed for a red card, and former Premier League official Hackett believes they were in the right.

Keith Hackett Says Harry Kane Was Lucky Not To See Red

Speaking to The Telegraph after Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League showdown, Hackett said:

Harry Kane can count himself a lucky boy.

His swinging elbow to the face of Arsenal defender Gabriel in the 55th minute of Tuesday night’s thrilling Champions League quarter-final first leg was dangerous, reckless, and with excessive force. Kane knew exactly what he was doing, as you can tell from his glance back at Gabriel to see where his opponent was positioned.”

He added:

I’m sorry, but as soon as you take your eyes off the ball and play the man, you are asking for trouble. It qualifies as a violent action, and had he committed the offense in the Premier League, I am sure he would have been sent off. It is a nailed-on red card for me.

UEFA is notably more relaxed when it comes to Video Assistant Referee usage. And I was surprised when Dutch official Pol van Boekel and his assistant Dennis Higler elected not to review it at all.”

Before switching over to the Bundesliga, Kane played 320 matches in the Premier League, primarily for Tottenham Hotspur. During his Premier League run, Kane committed 306 fouls and saw 38 yellow cards. He, however, never saw a direct or indirect red card.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Could Have Been Sent Off Against Arsenal
Soccer

LATEST “Kane knew exactly what he was doing” – Former Premier League Referee Claims Bayern Munich Star Was ‘Lucky’ Not To Be Sent Off Against Arsenal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Premier League Golden Glove Award
Soccer
Premier League Golden Glove: 5 Goalkeepers With The Most Clean Sheets This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024

Each season, the Premier League hands out individual accolades to acknowledge the heroics of the division’s standout performers. The Golden Boot goes to the highest scorer, the Playmaker Award to…

Messi PSG Barcelona
Soccer
5 Top Players Who Have Played For Both PSG & Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have developed quite a rivalry over the years. Their fans cannot seem to stand each other and there is always an extra layer of animosity every…

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
Soccer
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich: Familiar Faces Serge Gnabry & Harry Kane Deny Gunners A Win In Champions League QF 1st Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Real Madrid Vs Manchester City 1
Soccer
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City: Flurry Of World-Class Goals On Display In Breathtaking UEFA Champions League Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
PSG vs Barcelona
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: PSG vs Barcelona – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Under-Fire Barcelona Forward Could Join La Liga Rivals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 09 2024
Arrow to top