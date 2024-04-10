Former FIFA and Premier League referee Keith Hackett has claimed Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was fortunate to escape a red card for a “dangerous” elbow on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes. According to Hackett, the England striker knew exactly what he was doing and accused him of using “excessive force” during the tussle.

Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Had An Altercation With Arsenal’s Gabriel

Arsenal and Bayern Munich played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night (April 9). Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 12th minute. Six minutes later, ex-Arsenal man Serge Gnabry restored parity before Kane put Bayern in the lead with a perfectly struck penalty in the 32nd minute. Leandro Trossard scored in the 76th minute to make it 2-2 in the quarter-final first leg.

Kane kept the pressure on the Arsenal defenders from the first moment to the last, trying to best to force a mistake. In the 55th minute, he had a violent tussle with Gunners center-back Gabriel as they both contested for a header. During the bout, Kane dangerously stuck out his elbow, going into the referee’s books as a result. Arsenal players and fans inside the Emirates appealed for a red card, and former Premier League official Hackett believes they were in the right.

Keith Hackett Says Harry Kane Was Lucky Not To See Red

Speaking to The Telegraph after Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League showdown, Hackett said:

“Harry Kane can count himself a lucky boy.

“His swinging elbow to the face of Arsenal defender Gabriel in the 55th minute of Tuesday night’s thrilling Champions League quarter-final first leg was dangerous, reckless, and with excessive force. Kane knew exactly what he was doing, as you can tell from his glance back at Gabriel to see where his opponent was positioned.”

He added:

“I’m sorry, but as soon as you take your eyes off the ball and play the man, you are asking for trouble. It qualifies as a violent action, and had he committed the offense in the Premier League, I am sure he would have been sent off. It is a nailed-on red card for me.

“UEFA is notably more relaxed when it comes to Video Assistant Referee usage. And I was surprised when Dutch official Pol van Boekel and his assistant Dennis Higler elected not to review it at all.”

Before switching over to the Bundesliga, Kane played 320 matches in the Premier League, primarily for Tottenham Hotspur. During his Premier League run, Kane committed 306 fouls and saw 38 yellow cards. He, however, never saw a direct or indirect red card.