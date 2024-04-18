Soccer

Ally McCoist Names Two Arsenal Players Who Were Most At Fault For Bayern Munich’s Tie-Winning Goal In Champions League Quarter-Finals

Sushan Chakraborty
Rangers hero Ally McCoist has criticized Arsenal for “standing still” during Bayern Munich’s winning goal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. According to McCoist, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Martinelli should have reacted better and neutralized the threat.

Joshua Kimmich Scored The Winner In Bayern Munich’s Win Over Arsenal

Needing to settle the tie after last week’s 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal traveled to Bayern Munich‘s Allianz Arena on Wednesday night (April 17). Well aware of the consequences, neither the hosts nor the visitors were too keen to put bodies forward. As a result, it developed into a tight tactical battle, featuring only a handful of goalscoring opportunities.

After a relatively drab first half, Bayern Munich put their noses in front in the second, going ahead through Joshua Kimmich’s thumping header. Leroy Sane carried the ball and squared it to Raphael Guerreiro on the left. The former Borussia Dortmund man swung the ball into the box with his left foot, inviting Kimmich to thump it home.

The goal took the wind out of Arsenal’s sails and they failed to find a reply. The scoreline read 1-0 at the Allianz Arena at the end of the 90 minutes, ensuring semi-final passage for the Bavarians (3-2 on aggregate).

Ally McCoist Believes Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Martinelli Should Have Defended Better For Bayern Goal

Discussing the game after the final whistle, McCoist claimed Arsenal were caught flatfooted for Bayern’s goal. He then singled out Tomiyasu and Martinelli, saying the pair should have done better to stop the goal.

The pundit said (via Football365):

It looks like he [Kimmich] is the only one moving in the box. It’s a tremendous header, it really is. But you have got to say, we have seen it coming.

They have been the better team in the second half. Again, [Leroy] Sane does well down the left-hand side, it’s a deep cross and look at him attack it. They are standing still.

He continued:

There are three Arsenal defenders, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu is one of them and one of them has got to watch him but they allow him to come. He doesn’t half finish it well. He’s really aggressive and attacks the area. It’s [Gabriel] Martinelli, he doesn’t match the runner. That said, what a header, what a cross.”

Out of all cup competitions, second-placed Arsenal will now devote all their attention to the English Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side, who are trailing leaders Manchester City by two points, will return to action with a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 20).

