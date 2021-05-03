Report: Manchester United hold strong interest in Pau Torres

Manchester United are reportedly looking to bolster their defence in the summer transfer window.

According to the reliable journalist, Gianluigi Longari, the Red Devils are showing keen interest in signing Pau Torres from Villarreal this summer.





He claims that United are in the driver’s seat for his signature. The Red Devils not only hold a “strong interest” in the defender, but they also have started “concrete talks” to sign him.

The 24-year-old has a contract at the La Liga club till 2024, and he has a release clause of around €65 million (£56m).

Manchester United: strong interest and concrete talks for #Villarreal CB Pau Torres. He has a release clause of around €65 million. #MUFC #PauTorres #transfers @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) May 1, 2021

According to reports from Cadena SER and Sportitalia, United want to secure his signing before the start of this summer’s European Championships.

Last month, Manchester Evening News claimed that the highly-rated defender would be interested in joining the Red Devils this summer.

United, however, could face competition from Premier League rivals, Manchester City, who are also looking to add a new defender.

SL View

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has recently signed a new deal at the club that runs through 2024, but it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to add a new defender.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, United’s focus now seems to be to find a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

The likes of Bailly and Victor Lindelof will be able to compete for regular opportunities, but United are looking to sign a top-quality centre-back.

Marcos Rojo left the club in February, Axel Tuanzebe is out of contract next summer, while Phil Jones could be offloaded as well – United do not want to find themselves in a situation where injuries to one or two key defenders derail their season.

In other news, Everton are interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.