Everton want Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

According to Daily Star, Everton want to bring Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to Goodison Park this summer, joining the queue for the signature of the Argentine.

The 32-year-old is leaving the Etihad Stadium as a free agent at the end of the campaign, and he is not short of suitors in the Premier League and abroad.





Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are all hoping to land Aguero should he opt to continue plying his trade in England, and the Toffees have also joined them in the race.

Barcelona and Inter Milan also want the Man City legend, with Lionel Messi keen on reuniting with his international teammate at club level.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to make a couple of marquee signings this summer in order to bolster his side’s top-six chances going forward, and his side have already been linked with an interest in Barca’s Philippe Coutinho.

Landing Aguero will no doubt help improve the Toffees’ attack significantly, but meeting his £240,000-a-week wages could prove herculean.

As a result, they have told his representatives that they are ready to make up for that by offering him a significant signing-on fee.

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, and has gone on to bag 258 goals in 386 appearances across all competitions, with 182 of those coming in the Premier League.

Everton have struggled for consistency this term, and they could do with the experience and quality of the veteran striker up front.

Whether they will be able to lure him to Merseyside remains to be seen, though, with the likes of Chelsea, Spurs, Barca and Inter keen on him.

In other news, Everton are plotting summer transfer move for South Korean international star.