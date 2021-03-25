Pau Torres would be interested in joining Manchester United

Villarreal defender Pau Torres would be interested in signing for Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window, Manchester Evening News reports.

The centre-back has been linked with a Premier League move over the past year and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in his services.





It is now reported that the Spain international would welcome the prospect of joining the Red Devils, who are on the search for a left-footed centre-back.

Torres’ current deal has a €60 million release clause, but the Yellow Submarines are willing to reduce the price tag, if they are able to sign a player in exchange

Torres was not picked in Spain’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers this month due to a muscle injury, but he is likely to return for Euro 2020 this summer.

The central defender is said to prioritise his international commitments first and will only make a decision on his future after the tournament.

Sportslens view:

Solskjaer is eyeing a left-footed central defender to partner Maguire and Torres has been one of the players linked alongside Benoit Badiashile and David Carmo.

At 24, Torres is more experienced with 115 senior appearances and he has caught the eye with his solid distribution and strong aerial presence.

United are reluctant to spend big on a central defender as they aim to lure Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, who could cost upwards of £100m.

Hence, they may prefer a player-plus-cash deal and it remains to be seen whether they can reach a suitable agreement with Unai Emery’s side.

Eric Bailly, who was formerly of Villarreal, could be offered as a makeweight with his United contract due to expire in 15 months.

Meanwhile, United could look to sign Torres before Euro 2020 as a strong display at the tournament could trigger concrete interest from elsewhere.

Aside from Manchester City, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

