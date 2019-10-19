Pellegrini doesn’t trust Ajeti

Albian Ajeti has struggled for form and playing time since joining West Ham United from FC Basel over the summer, making only two appearances from a possible 10. More than two months into the season, the 22-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut and is continually overlooked by Manuel Pellegrini.
Ajeti’s only appearances have come in the EFL Cup – 2-0 win over Newport County (August 27), 4-0 defeat to Oxford United (September 25) – but his performances have left a lot to be desired. Guiseppe Muro of the Evening Standard criticised his performance against Oxford, saying: ‘The Switzerland frontman showed none of that promise against Oxford… and does not look suited to playing as the lone striker.’
And while the Swiss international insists Pellegrini has faith in his ability, his lack of playing time belies the statement. Sebastien Haller has been first-choice in attack (seven appearances, four goals, one assist) and has yet to be substituted. It remains to be seen if Ajeti is his direct cover, or if Felipe Anderson/Andrii Yarmolenko would be preferred as makeshift strikers over the 22-year-old.
As per Transfermarkt, Ajeti scored & created 64 goals in 96 games for Basel and contributed 19 goals in 38 games for St Gallen too. Unfortunately, he’s been unable to impress in England.
