West Ham fans react to Albian Ajeti display vs Newport

Jack Wilshere scored his first goal for West Ham as the Hammers progressed through to the next round of the Carabao Cup, beating Newport County 2-0 on Tuesday night.
Pablo Fornals scored the other goal for the Hammers – tapping in from Felipe Anderson’s low cross – to secure the victory against the League Two side.
Manuel Pellegrini handed a debut to summer signing Albian Ajeti in this match. Although he did well with his industry, many West Ham fans are not impressed with his overall performance.
The 22-year-old looked promising at times and showed plenty of running and energy. However, he didn’t get enough clear-cut chances to score.
In the second half, he was presented with a couple of opportunities to score – both close-range headers – but he couldn’t find the target.
Overall, it was a promising performance, but at the same time frustrating as well. Here are some of the reactions from the Hammers fans on Twitter:
But in contradiction to what I said, I am underwhelmed by Ajeti.
— QTips (@quentinct) August 27, 2019
Agree, but disappointed with Ajeti. But let’s be patient…
— Paul (@pkdodimead) August 27, 2019
So what have we learned? Sanchez is poor, Fornals and Ajeti look pretty average. Antonio is going to have an injury hit season. Otherwise satisfactory. #westham
— Peter Martin ⚒ (@westham_boy1958) August 27, 2019
I’m watching the game… Im on holiday with the family.. But obviously watching the game… I don’t see him doing that bad… Must be me.. Snodgrass on the other hand? And ajeti has seemed invisible
— West Ham Fans Against Fascism (@WHUantifascists) August 27, 2019
That ajeti has been awful!
— George Cove ⚒ (@GeorgeCove) August 27, 2019
West Ham enjoyed 73% of possession and attempted 14 shots of which they managed to keep six on target, according to BBC Sport.