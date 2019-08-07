West Ham set to sign Albian Ajeti from Basel

West Ham United are set to sign the Basel striker Albian Ajeti before the window closes.
Dominic King from Daily Mail is reporting that the Hammers will sign him within the next 24-36 hours and they will pay a fee of around £7-8m.
Another signing incoming at West Ham: Albian Ajeti, FC Basel striker should complete a move in the next 24-36 hours. A fee in the region of £7m-£8m. Seen as back up who will challenge the main forwards.
— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 7, 2019
Ajeti will provide competition to the likes of Haller next season.
West Ham have improved their attack with the additions of Fornals and Haller already. It seems that Pellegrini is keen on more depth.
It will be interesting to see how Ajeti adapts to the English League. The Premier League is quite a step up from the Swiss league and therefore he might need some time before he makes an impact.
West Ham will be hoping to challenge for the European spots next year and they will need to add quality in depth in order to compete with the likes of Everton, Wolves and Leicester City.
Signings like Ajeti will give Pellegrini more options and it will provide the Hammers with more tactical flexibility as well.
The 22-year-old forward has scored 29 goals in 58 games for Basel and he will be looking to make his mark in English football now.