The Minnesota Vikings are being rewarded for drafting Justin Jefferson in 2020. He slipped all the way to 22nd overall and has turned out to be one of the best players in his class. Jefferson has shined in his first three years with the Vikings. His expectations will be massive after his performance in 2022.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Jefferson could receive a contract extension before the start of the regular season. As one of, if not the best receivers in the NFL, the 24-year-ols is severely underpaid. That’s because he’s still signed to his rookie deal. No matter when it happens, a life-changing payday is coming Jefferson’s way.

Justin Jefferson could become the NFL’s highest-paid WR when he gets his well-deserved contract extension

.@ConorOrr writes it’s hard not to wonder why Justin Jefferson remains at ease without a contract extension, given the way NFL teams use the administrative machinations at their disposal to depress a player’s earning potential https://t.co/72QHKNzCdP — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 18, 2023



The Miami Dolphins made Tyreek Hill the highest-paid WR in the NFL per annual average value. In March of 2022, the team traded with the Kansas City Chiefs for Hill and gave him a four-year, $120 million contract. Hill had an impressive first season with the Dolphins, setting career-highs in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

While that was a dominant season for Hill, it wasn’t better than the season that Justin Jefferson had in 2022. His 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards led the NFL last season. That was good enough to win Jefferson AP Offensive Player of the Year. In two of his first three NFL seasons, he’s had over 1,600 receiving yards.

Ready to watch Justin Jefferson make these catches all season 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/cUOBi5UORO — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 26, 2023



Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison played 13 NFL seasons and had 1,600+ receiving yards twice. Jefferson has played in just three seasons and has already done that twice. The future is bright for the 24-year-old. Tyreek Hill’s $30 million annual average value is the highest among all NFL WRs. After winning OPOY in 2023, Jefferson’s contract should be slightly higher than that. Even if the payday doesn’t happen before Week 1, Jefferson is not going to let that affect his play for the Vikings this season.