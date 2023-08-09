NFL

Tyreek Hill Wants To Break The NFL Record, Eclipse 2,000 Yards Receiving

Anthony R. Cardenas
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill got off to a record-breaking start during the 2022 NFL season. Through the first nine games, he had amassed over 1,100 receiving yards, showing that he was the go-to target for what was becoming an explosive offense for Miami.

Tyreek Hill: I Want To Be At 2K

But injury issues plagued the quarterback position for the Dolphins as the season wore on. Tua Tagovailoa, who was in the MVP conversation for the first 12 weeks, suffered multiple concussions over the course of the season. The team was forced to use 2nd and 3rd string backups as their signal callers as they were fighting for playoff position, which ultimately hampered their offensive production. Hill lost his pace to eclipse 2,000 yards, finishing with 1,710 on a career-high 119 catches.

He may have come up short of his goal, but he doesn’t lack any confidence in shooting for the 2K mark again.

Earlier in the off-season, Hill said on his podcast that his goal for the year was to gain 2,000 yards, and he doubled down on that notion during a training camp interview with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe:

The quarterback play that we have is amazing, as you can see Tua (Tagovailoa) has been delivering, I feel like, all training camp, and the way that our head coach and our OC design plays for us is ridiculous…My job is really easy; I just got to stay healthy, I just got to keep my attention to detail and just know where to be at on the field at all times for my quarterback. Then I’ll be able to make those plays to get where I want to be at, which is 2K.”

Second Year Under Mike McDaniel For Tua, Tyreek

The goal and prediction is not all that crazy. Tyreek Hill was on pace to do it last season in his first year with Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins, while the offense was still somewhat new to everyone involved. But there are big expectations in Miami this year with all of the important pieces returning, and the team will do what it can to get the ball into the hands of its best playmaker.

The single-season receiving record is held by Calvin Johnson, who managed 1,964 yards in 2012 for the Lions. Cooper Kupp threatened that number a couple of years back, putting up 1,947 in 2021.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
