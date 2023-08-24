NFL

Vikings WR Depth Chart: Who Steps Up With N’Keal Harry Gone?

Owen Jones
The Minnesota Vikings have released former first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft N’Keal Harry just a few weeks after signing him.

 

As the preseason comes to a close this following weekend, many NFL teams have to make really tough roster cut decisions. Unfortunately, Harry was one of these cuts. The Arizona State product just signed with the Vikings just a few weeks ago. Harry spent his first three seasons with the team that drafted him in the New England Patriots. Last season Harry spent his time with the Chicago Bears as a depth piece and never really got enough playing time as he only appeared in seven games.

How Does This Affect The WR Depth Chart?

The release of Harry should not affect the depth chat too much, but there is now one less wide receiver on the roster. It seems like the major benefactors of his release would be the second string wide receivers. These include; Jalen Nailor, Jalen Reagor, and Brandon Powell.

 

Nailor is going into his second season with the Vikings as he was drafted by them in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. Jalen Reagor, however, was a former first round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. Reagor was taken before Justin Jefferson which was seen as a reach. Now both wide receivers are on the same team but with vastly different career paths. Powell more of the veteran in this second string wide receiver group. He’s no more than a depth piece for the Vikings currently. He spent his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Minnesota Vikings are +240 to win the NFC North according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

Nevertheless, any of these receivers mentioned are not projected to get much playing time barring any injury to the top three receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, or KJ Osbron.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news.
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
