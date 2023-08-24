Vikings WR Depth Chart: Who Steps Up With N’Keal Harry Gone?

The Minnesota Vikings have released former first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft N’Keal Harry just a few weeks after signing him.

As the preseason comes to a close this following weekend, many NFL teams have to make really tough roster cut decisions. Unfortunately, Harry was one of these cuts. The Arizona State product just signed with the Vikings just a few weeks ago. Harry spent his first three seasons with the team that drafted him in the New England Patriots. Last season Harry spent his time with the Chicago Bears as a depth piece and never really got enough playing time as he only appeared in seven games.

How Does This Affect The WR Depth Chart?

The release of Harry should not affect the depth chat too much, but there is now one less wide receiver on the roster. It seems like the major benefactors of his release would be the second string wide receivers. These include; Jalen Nailor, Jalen Reagor, and Brandon Powell.

VERSATILE: Kevin O’Connell was excited to see Jalen Nailor back on the field at Minnesota #Vikings training camp! 🙏👊 #SKOL pic.twitter.com/N1OFsZKkXO — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) August 24, 2023

Nailor is going into his second season with the Vikings as he was drafted by them in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. Jalen Reagor, however, was a former first round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. Reagor was taken before Justin Jefferson which was seen as a reach. Now both wide receivers are on the same team but with vastly different career paths. Powell more of the veteran in this second string wide receiver group. He’s no more than a depth piece for the Vikings currently. He spent his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Minnesota Vikings are +240 to win the NFC North according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

Nevertheless, any of these receivers mentioned are not projected to get much playing time barring any injury to the top three receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, or KJ Osbron.