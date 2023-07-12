American Football

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson shockingly left Kirk Cousins off of his list of Top 5 QBs in the NFL

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins pic
Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins pic

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Jefferson fell all the way to the 22nd pick. He had an incredible career at LSU and he’s been a star in the NFL. For his entire three-year career, his quarterback has been Kirk Cousins.

Last season they had an incredible connection and Jefferson won the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year. In a recent interview, Jefferson was asked to give his list of Top 5 QBs in the NFL. Shockingly, he left his QB Kirk Cousins off of that list.

Did Justin Jefferson mean to leave Kirk Cousins off his list of Top 5 QBs in the NFL?

While Kirk Cousins may not be the flashiest QB in the league, he was still able to have an elite connection with Justin Jefferson last season. He led the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards last season. Jefferson also had 8 receiving and 1 rushing touchdown.

You could argue that Jefferson is the most-valuable non-QB in the NFL entering next season. He’s one of the best players in the league and defensive coordinators are still trying to find a way to slow him down. In a recent interview, Jefferson was asked to give his Top 5 QBs in the NFL. It was as follows.

  • 1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) 
  • 2. Aaron Rodgers (Jets) 
  • 3. Joe Burrow (Bengals) 
  • 4. Jalen Hurts (Eagles)
  • 5. Josh Allen (Bills) 

However, if you listen closely to the video, he does mention another player at #5. He referred to this person as “Kirko Bangz” and that likely slipped over people’s heads. Jefferson was referring to Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. The 14-year-old was simply referring to his QB with a nickname and not directly like he did the other five.

Off the headline, it looked like Jefferson may have been throwing some shade at Cousins. With a little digging, we were able to find out that he did in fact have Cousins tied with Josh Allen for the fifth-best QB in the NFL.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds Lions Now Favored To Land QB
American Football

LATEST Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds: Lions Now Favored To Land Ravens’ QB

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 9 2023
WATCH Fastest DB 40 Times At The 2023 NFL Combine
American Football
WATCH: Fastest DB 40 Times At The 2023 NFL Combine
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 3 2023

The 2023 NFL Combine continued on Friday and Michigan’s DJ Turner stole the show with the defensive backs taking center stage. Find out the fastest DB 40 times and watch…

Saquon Barkley Free Agency
American Football
Saquon Barkley Edging Towards Free Agency With Contract Talks Still Stalling
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 22 2023

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was one of the standout performers on their journey to the playoffs last season, but stalling contract talks have left him on teetering…

xfl
American Football
Who Will Win the XFL Championship? Check Out the Latest Odds
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 14 2023
patrick mahomes super bowl
American Football
Super Bowl 2024 Betting: What Odds Are The Chiefs To Defend Their Super Bowl Crown?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 13 2023
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII
American Football
Eagles Lead Chiefs At Halftime of Back And Forth Affair
Author image colinlynch  •  Feb 13 2023
Travis Kelce Receptions
American Football
Nine or More Travis Kelce Receptions Valued at +120 For Super Bowl With BetOnline
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 12 2023
Arrow to top