In the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Jefferson fell all the way to the 22nd pick. He had an incredible career at LSU and he’s been a star in the NFL. For his entire three-year career, his quarterback has been Kirk Cousins.

Last season they had an incredible connection and Jefferson won the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year. In a recent interview, Jefferson was asked to give his list of Top 5 QBs in the NFL. Shockingly, he left his QB Kirk Cousins off of that list.

Did Justin Jefferson mean to leave Kirk Cousins off his list of Top 5 QBs in the NFL?

🚨Top 5 Quarterbacks da NFL para o Justin Jefferson + cara mais difícil de enfrentar. pic.twitter.com/nc7FhYy0t8 — Danilo Lacalle (@danlacalle) July 1, 2023

While Kirk Cousins may not be the flashiest QB in the league, he was still able to have an elite connection with Justin Jefferson last season. He led the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards last season. Jefferson also had 8 receiving and 1 rushing touchdown.

You could argue that Jefferson is the most-valuable non-QB in the NFL entering next season. He’s one of the best players in the league and defensive coordinators are still trying to find a way to slow him down. In a recent interview, Jefferson was asked to give his Top 5 QBs in the NFL. It was as follows.

1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

2. Aaron Rodgers (Jets)

3. Joe Burrow (Bengals)

4. Jalen Hurts (Eagles)

5. Josh Allen (Bills)

However, if you listen closely to the video, he does mention another player at #5. He referred to this person as “Kirko Bangz” and that likely slipped over people’s heads. Jefferson was referring to Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. The 14-year-old was simply referring to his QB with a nickname and not directly like he did the other five.

Off the headline, it looked like Jefferson may have been throwing some shade at Cousins. With a little digging, we were able to find out that he did in fact have Cousins tied with Josh Allen for the fifth-best QB in the NFL.