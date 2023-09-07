Arsenal fans have been curious about Folarin Balogun’s Monaco contract, wanting to know whether or not Arsenal included a buy-back clause in it. Industry insider Fabrizio Romano has shared some exclusive information on the matter, revealing that he is not aware of any such clause in the US international’s contract.

Arsenal benefitted the most from Balogun’s transfer

Mikel Arteta’s side brought Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya to the club during the 2023-24 summer transfer window. They also offloaded players deemed surplus to Arteta’s requirements, such as Balogun, Granit Xhaka, and Matt Turner, amongst others. Balogun’s sale to Monaco earned the Gunners the most money, with the Ligue 1 side paying a handsome €30 million ($32.12 million) for the player’s services.

Balogun shone brightly for Stade Reims during his loan spell with the French outfit in the 2022-23 season. The New York-born forward appeared in 37 league games last season, pitching in with 21 goals and three assists. Considering how great a prospect Balogun is, fans have been wondering whether or not Arsenal could bring him back from Monaco if they wanted.

Folarin Balogun says goodbye to Arsenal after joining AS Monaco 🔴⚪️ #AFC pic.twitter.com/YSpkkbps3o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2023

Fabrizio Romano dismisses the prospect of a buy-back clause

Discussing the topic in his Caught Offside Substack column, Romano revealed that he was not aware of any such arrangement. He, however, confirmed the presence of a sell-on clause in his contract, which would allow Arsenal to earn a commission if and when Monaco sell him to the next club.

The Italian said:

“Some Arsenal fans have been keen to know a bit more about the terms of Folarin Balogun’s sale to Monaco, but I don’t have any more information than what I’ve already reported.

“Monaco and Arsenal never mentioned a buy-back clause in the news I received in August, so at the moment what I know is that it’s permanent transfer and nothing else; there’s a sell-on clause for sure, that is 100% confirmed, but I don’t know if any other clauses were discussed by the clubs.”

Balogun rose through Arsenal’s academy, graduating from the U-23 team in July 2022. During his stay at the Emirates Stadium, Balogun appeared in 10 games for Arsenal’s senior team across competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist.