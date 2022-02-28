Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – March 1st

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has a couple of interesting angles for Tuesday’s racing below…

Andrew starts the new month with two selections at Catterick and Newcastle on Tuesday, March 1st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

946 Codes claimed Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

CATTERICK 3.50

LADY BOWES (systems – trainer James Moffatt & sire Malinas over 2m4f+ on good to soft/softer going).

Jimmy Moffatt’s LADY BOWES qualifies as a bet for me on a couple of systems – backing her trainer’s runners blind has proved profitable in recent years and progeny of the sire Malinas show a profit when given a trip of 2m4f+ on ground described as good to soft or slower. The eight-year-old needs a severe test of stamina and she’s certainly going to get one over this 3m1.5f trip. She has only twice failed to hit the frame in her nine-race career – on her racecourse debut when a 25-1 sixth of ten at Hexham and, last May, at Perth when returning from a break of five months. Her latest runner-up effort to Stolen Money was franked when the winner followed up off an 8lb higher mark. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

NEWCASTLE 7.00

EX GRATIA (system – Jane Chapple-Hyam with last-time-out winners)

Jane Chapple-Hyam has a finerecord with last-time-out winners, scoring with 29 of the 117 qualifiers since 2015 for a profit of £73.31 to a £1 level stake at SP. Seven of her last 13 qualifiers have won – including 4-1 shot International Angel who was tipped in this column last week – and EX GRATIA, the outsider of four, might be able to cause a minor upset when she bids to follow up January’s Southwell win.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related