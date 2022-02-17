Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to highlight value selections and shares his thoughts for Thursday’s racing below.

Andrew was among the winners again on Wednesday with ALLOWED at Kempton and has three picks on Thursday February 17th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

796 Codes claimed Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

SANDOWN 4.05

POTTERS LEGEND (system – sire Midnight Legend, chases, February to April)

Progeny of the sire Midnight Legend tend to come good at about this time of year and had we backed them all from February to April we’d have won 151 of our 844 bets (17.9% strike-rate) and made a profit of £182.16 to a £1 level stake at SP. POTTERS LEGEND is well into the veteran stage but was a winner at Fakenham last March and is 6lb lower today. He drops into Class 3 company for the first time in four years and looks overpriced at around the 14-1 mark.

FONTWELL 4.22

ABAYA DU MATHAN (system – veterans’ handicap chases, 10yos, finished 6th or worse last time out)

Ten-year-olds – the youngest age group eligible to participate – win more than their fair share of veterans’ handicap chases but we wouldn’t have made money by backing them all. However, those who finished sixth or worse on their latest outing have a 64 from 421 record (15%) for a profit of £97.70. ABAYA DU MATHAN took an early fall at Plumpton last time but his earlier 40-1 Wincanton fourth offers hope and he’s worth chancing in a weak race.

CHELMSFORD 8.30

MUMMY’S BOY (system – Charles Hills, all-weather runners)

Trainer Charles Hills has a great recent record with his all-weather runners, scoring with 12 of the 28 qualifiers since the beginning of December for a profit of £17.78 to a £1 level stake at SP (prior to Wednesday’s racing). MUMMY’S BOY could only finish fourth when the 5-4 favourite at Lingfield last time but pulled like a train and made the running on a track that eats front-runners alive because of the ‘dead’ rail. The first-time hood might enable him to settle this time and early offers of around 9-1 are probably an overreaction to his latest effort.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related