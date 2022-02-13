Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew made a 6pt profit with his buy of Lingfield DOUBLE DRAW on Saturday and also showed a profit with his buy of PADDY BRENNAN. He has two recommended bets/trades for Sunday’s racing. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday February 13th

PUNCHESTOWN 3.10

Since the beginning of 2015, hurdlers in first-time hoods have won just six of their 111 starts in Class 1 races in Britain and Ireland (expected wins = 11.4) for a loss of £63.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. The two trained by Henry De Bromhead were both pulled up (11-2 and 16-1) and LARGY DEBUT looks worth taking on at the head of the market (9-4 favourite with Spreadex at the time of writing). Sell in the 50-25-10 spread market.

Recommendation: Oppose LARGY DEBUT in Punchestown 3.10

EXETER 4.00

Since joining Harry Fry, MOMELLA has form figures of 111 (3-3) when racing withing 50 miles of her stable and she looks set to go well in this Listed mares’ chase, a race she won 12 months ago. Buy at 13 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or back at 7-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back MOMELLA in Exeter 4.00

