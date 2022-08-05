Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew successfully opposed DANZA DELLA LUNA (5th, 4-1) on Thursday and has two recommended bets/trades on Friday, August 5th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
BRIGHTON 1.50
Tom Dascombe has done well in the relatively new restricted novice races, scoring with six of his 19 runners for a profit of £25.66 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those not making their racecourse debuts and who started at odds of 16-1 or shorter, had form figures of 11111132 (6-8) for a profit of £36.66. GOTTAIFAN, 3-1 with Spreadex at the time of writing, looks worth a bet. Take a fixed odds price of buy at 22 in the 50-25-10 market.
Recommendation: Back GOTTAIFAN in Brighton 1.50
MUSSELBURGH 3.10
GLOBAL HUMOR could never quite reel-in all-the -way winner Sugar Baby over course and distance last time but was clear of the rest and should get a good pace to aim at today, despite the small field, as three of his four rivals can make the running. He’s arguably best over longer trips but he’ll be staying on to good effect and it will be surprising if he isn’t in the first two. Buy at 26 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.
Recommendation: Back GLOBAL HUMOR in Musselburgh 3.10
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Shergar Cup – Meet The Teams
Shergar Cup 2022 – How Does It Work?
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet
There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:
-
- Go to spreadex.com
- Register your account details
- Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days
- Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
Related
- There is more from Andrew Mount every day on SportsLens with fixed odds betting tips
- Check out the latest horse racing results from across the UK.