Horse Racing Tips Today: Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets, Fri 5th Aug

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with five meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Brighton, Musselburgh and Thirsk get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Wexford, Tipperary, Haydock and Newmarket get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.20pm at Brighton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.37pm at Haydock.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Thirsk and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Brighton, Musselburgh, Thirsk, Wexford, Tipperary, Haydock and Newmarket.



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – SYMBOLIZE @ SP with Bet UK – 3.00 Thirsk



Won this race 12 months ago and is back for more. From the Andrew Balding yard this 5 year-old is the loweest-rated in the field – but not by much. He is, however, the only CD winner of the trio of runners in the line-up and that’s a big plus.

This race would have been a target for the horse after running below-par at Royal Ascot last time, but the softer ground and return to 7f will be in his favour after finding conditions a bit lively last time out.

NEXT BEST – MOLINARI @ SP with Bet UK – 8.37 Haydock



This Martin Todhunter runner heads here having won his last two and looks a good think to land the three-timer. Up 3lbs for the last of those wins but seemed to have a bit up his sleeve that day and regular rider David Nolan remains in the saddle.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Brighton, Musselburgh, Thirsk, Wexford, Tipperary, Haydock and Newmarket on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all the day’s races:

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.20 MINHAAJ @ SP with Bet UK

1.50 BETWEENTHESTICKS @ SP with Bet UK

2.20 RECON MISSION @ SP with Bet UK

2.50 SHALFA @ SP with Bet UK

3.20 HIDDEN PEARL @ SP with Bet UK

3.50 UNSUNG HERO @ SP with Bet UK

4.25 SHAMSHON @ SP with Bet UK

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

1.40 BANKAWI @ SP with Bet UK

2.10 WEN MOON @ SP with Bet UK

2.40 HAPPY @ SP with Bet UK

3.10 GLOBAL HUMOR @ SP with Bet UK

3.40 ABDUCTION @ SP with Bet UK

4.10 DOOMSDAY @ SP with Bet UK

4.40 CABALLERO @ SP with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

2.00 MR ORANGE @ SP with Bet UK

2.30 SPARKLING RED @ SP with Bet UK

3.00 SYMBOLIZE (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

3.30 ON THE PULSE @ SP with Bet UK

4.00 SPEAR FIR @ SP with Bet UK

4.35 JAMIH @ SP with Bet UK

Wexford (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

4.45 ROYAL ROMEO @ SP with Bet UK

5.15 WATCH THE WEATHER @ SP with Bet UK

5.50 NATURALLY BLOND @ SP with Bet UK

6.25 ACT OF GOD @ SP with Bet UK

7.00 MALINA GIRL @ SP with Bet UK

7.35 WHERE’S BUNNY @ SP with Bet UK

8.10 FAIRY TREE @ SP with Bet UK

Tipperary (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

5.00 KARAKOUL @ SP with Bet UK

5.35 EROSANDPSYCHE @ SP with Bet UK

6.10 BUTTERFLY ISLAND @ SP with Bet UK

6.45 GREENLAND @ SP with Bet UK

7.20 RICK DALTON @ SP with Bet UK

7.55 KODIAC PRINCE @ SP with Bet UK

8.25 LORD ERSKINE @ SP with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

5.07 BILLY ROBERTS @ SP with Bet UK

5.42 DREAMS OF THUNDER @ SP with Bet UK

6.17 HOUR BY HOUR @ SP with Bet UK

6.52 VINCE LE PRINCE @ SP with Bet UK

7.27 GOLD AURA @ SP with Bet UK

8.02 MONICA @ SP with Bet UK

8.37 MOLINARI (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

5.25 BRASILIAN PRINCESS @ SP with Bet UK

6.00 MARTHA’S MOMENT @ SP with Bet UK

6.35 LOCAL DYNASTY @ SP with Bet UK

7.10 GIAVELLOTTO @ SP with Bet UK

7.45 JILLY COPPER @ SP with Bet UK

8.20 BERGERAC @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change