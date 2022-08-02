What Are The Shergar Cup 2022 Teams For Saturday’s Ascot Card

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s Shergar Cup Day at Ascot racecourse this Saturday as a star-studded line-up of international jockeys look to secure their teams the most points in order to win the 2022 Shergar Cup. We take a look at the four Shergar Cup teams and their well-known captains.



RELATED: Check out the best horse racing betting sites to add new bookmakers to your portfolio, plus stacks of free bets and bonuses to take advantage of.

When Is The 2022 Shergar Cup?

🕙Time: First Race 1:00pm, Last Race 5:05pm

📅Date: Saturday 6th Aug 2022

🏇Racecourse: Ascot

📺 TV: Racing Sky /ITV

DID YOU KNOW? The Girls team have finished first in 3 of the last 6 Shergar Cups

Meet The 2022 Shergar Cup Teams and Jockeys

The 2022 Shergar Cup is made up of four teams. Each team will have a captain (see below), plus three other riders. This year’s event sees with jockeys from all over the world heading to Ascot racecourse, with riders from Italy, France, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Germany, Spain, Britain and Ireland.

2022 Shergar Cup Teams

GIRLS

Hayley Turner (Capt, Great Britain): Last year’s winning captain. Leading rider of all time at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. She’s appeared 14 times and been on the winning team 3 times and notched up the Silver Saddle twice (2018 and 2019).

Last year’s winning captain. Leading rider of all time at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. She’s appeared 14 times and been on the winning team 3 times and notched up the Silver Saddle twice (2018 and 2019). Hollie Doyle (Great Britain): Royal Ascot winning rider and recent Group One winning jockey that guided home Nashwa to win the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. Has two Shergar Cup appearances to her name and on the winning team in 2018.

Royal Ascot winning rider and recent Group One winning jockey that guided home Nashwa to win the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. Has two Shergar Cup appearances to her name and on the winning team in 2018. Nicola Currie (Great Britain): Won the 2021 Silver Saddle with two wins on the day and those successes saw her on the winning team 12 months ago.

Won the 2021 Silver Saddle with two wins on the day and those successes saw her on the winning team 12 months ago. Emma-Jayne Wilson (Canada): Graded Stakes winner in Canada and has ridden over 1,700 winners during her career. Has 6 Shergar Cup appearances and was on the winning side in 2015.

GREAT BRITAIN/IRELAND

Jamie Spencer (Capt, Ireland): Over 2,000 career wins and notched up 26 Royal Ascot wins over his career too. Has ridden in the Shergar Cup 6 times and ridden 5 winners. Captained the Great Britain and Ireland side in 2006 & 2017 to win.



Over 2,000 career wins and notched up 26 Royal Ascot wins over his career too. Has ridden in the Shergar Cup 6 times and ridden 5 winners. Captained the Great Britain and Ireland side in 2006 & 2017 to win. Danny Tudhope (Great Britain): Rode four winners at the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting. Has only one past appearance in the Shergar Cup (2019).

Rode four winners at the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting. Has only one past appearance in the Shergar Cup (2019). Neil Callan (Ireland): Top Group One winning jockey that is recently back from a 9-year spell riding in Hong Kong. Has ridden at the Shergar Cup twice in the past.

Top Group One winning jockey that is recently back from a 9-year spell riding in Hong Kong. Has ridden at the Shergar Cup twice in the past. Kieran Shoemark (Great Britain): Group One winning pilot that makes his Shergar Cup debut this year in 2022.

EUROPE

Frankie Dettori (Capt, Italy): Needs little introduction as has the most Royal Ascot winners of the jockeys still riding (77 wins). Over 20 English Classics and 3-time former Champion jockey in Britain. Has 10 last Shergar Cup appearances and has been the winning captain three times (2003, 2004 and 2014). Is, however, yet to win the Silver Saddle.



Needs little introduction as has the most Royal Ascot winners of the jockeys still riding (77 wins). Over 20 English Classics and 3-time former Champion jockey in Britain. Has 10 last Shergar Cup appearances and has been the winning captain three times (2003, 2004 and 2014). Is, however, yet to win the Silver Saddle. Rene Piechulek (Germany): Won the 2021 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner on Torquator Tasso. Will be having his first rides in the Shergar Cup.

Won the 2021 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner on Torquator Tasso. Will be having his first rides in the Shergar Cup. Antonio Fresu (Italy): Better known for riding in the UAE, where he’s been for the last 6 years. Another having his debut in the Shergar Cup this year.

Better known for riding in the UAE, where he’s been for the last 6 years. Another having his debut in the Shergar Cup this year. Jose-Luis Martinez (Spain): 9-time Spanish Champion jockey that’s ridden over 1,200 winners all over the world. The final of Frankie’s team to be making their Shergar Cup debut.

REST OF THE WORLD

Christophe Lemaire (Capt, France): French-born, but has ridden in Japan in recent years. Won Group One races around the world and only past appearance in the Shergar Cup came in 2011.

French-born, but has ridden in Japan in recent years. Won Group One races around the world and only past appearance in the Shergar Cup came in 2011. Takeshi Yokoyama (Japan): Up-and-coming jockey in Japan and well-known for riding Efforia to win many Group One races. Debut in the Shergar Cup.

Up-and-coming jockey in Japan and well-known for riding Efforia to win many Group One races. Debut in the Shergar Cup. Kerrin McEvoy (Australia): Known to many for his association with Godolphin over the years and rode in the UK for many seasons in the past. Leading rider in Australia now for over 20 years and this will be his third Shergar Cup visit.

Known to many for his association with Godolphin over the years and rode in the UK for many seasons in the past. Leading rider in Australia now for over 20 years and this will be his third Shergar Cup visit. Jason Collett (New Zealand): Rode many Group One winners this season and now rides in Australia after moving there from New Zealand. Shergar Cup debut this year.

Quotes From The 2022 Shergar Cup Captains

Frankie Dettori said: “It’s been a few years since I’ve ridden in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and I’m looking forward to it. I love Ascot and it’s always a great day so I hope people put it in their diary and come along to have a good time and enjoy something a bit different.



“The European team looks really strong. I remember when we won it in 2014 it was a really special day and hopefully we can lift the trophy again this year.”

Hayley Turner said: “I love the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, it’s always one of my favourite days of the year. It’s great for the event to have lots of international riders travelling over for the day again and I’m excited to have Emma-Jayne back again on our team.

“Winning last year for the third time was really special as they let me keep the trophy which I’ve now got at home. The Ladies look strong again with Hollie and Nicola so hopefully we can retain the crown and win the new trophy as well.”

RELATED: 2022 Shergar Cup | How Does Saturday’s Ascot Fixture Work?

Shergar Cup 2022 Race Names, Times and Schedule (Ascot Racecourse)

1:00 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Curtain Raiser Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m2f SKY

1:35 – Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f ITV

2:10 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

2:45 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 2m ITV

3:20 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m4f ITV

3:55 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m ITV

4:30 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m4f ITV

5:05 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV

Recent Shergar Cup Winners

2021 – Girls (Capt, Hayley Turner) – 69 Points

2020 – Not Held

2019 – Rest Of The World (Capt, Yuga Kawada) – 86 Points

2018 – Girls (Capt, Josephine Gordon) – 76 Points

2017 Great Britain and Ireland (Capt, Jamie Spencer) – 86 Points

2016 Rest of the World (Capt, Silvestre de Sousa) – 68 Points

2015 Girls (Capt, Emma-Jayne Wilson) – 69 Points

2014 Europe (Capt, Frankie Dettori) – 69 Points

2013 Europe (Capt, Gérald Mossé) – 97 Points

2012 Rest of the World (Capt, Yutaka Take) – 89 Points

RELATED: Ascot Races Today 2022 – Cards, Tips & Results of Races at Ascot Today

Watch State Of Bliss Winning The 2021 Shergar Cup Classic

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing this week – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.