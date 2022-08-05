No joy with yesterday’s pick, but we are still having a nice run of things at moment. Onto today, and the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Friday, 5 August, is PINK CRYSTAL. This William Haggas-trained 3 year-old looks a progressive sprinter in the making and with just six career runs you feel there is a lot more to come.
Pink Crystal’s horse racing career so far has seen her win twice from only 6 starts and is also yet to finish out of the first three. She is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day today. Here are more reasons to back him…
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Pink Crystal win?
Today’s 2:20 at Brighton is a race the William Haggas yard targeted with success 12 months ago, so it’s interesting they are sending a runner to the seaside track again. Having won two of her last three races, it’s no shock that the top betting sites in the UK have her favourite for this 6f handicap, especially with the Haggas yard also coming here in tip-top form.
The stable have fired in 12 winners from their last 43 runners and the horse racing result of Pink Crystal’s 1 1/2 length win at Thirsk last month suggests she’ll be up to coping with the 6lbs hike in the handicap.
Haggas Boasts An Impressive 60% Strike-Rate With His Brighton 3yos
Add in that the Haggas camp also boast an impressive overall 50% record with their Brighton runners, plus and even better 60% strike-rate (3-from-5) if we just focus on their 3 year-olds at the venue – this is another big plus in our favour.
With Tom Marquand also in the saddle everything points to a huge run from this William Haggas sprinter. Pink Crystal is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday. A £10 wager with 888Sport at his current price returns £26.25 should he land the four-timer. New customers who sign up and place a bet to that value qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…
