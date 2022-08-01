2022 Shergar Cup | How Does Saturday’s Ascot Fixture Work?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s the 2022 Shergar Cup, from Ascot racecourse, this Saturday (6th August) and even though it’s a bit of a marmite fixture when it comes to the horse racing public loving or hating it, we’ve put together a guide ahead of the 2022 Shergar Cup renewal. Meet the teams (and the captains), learn how it works, plus the full race times and schedule.

What Is The Shergar Cup?……. A Brief History

Put together by the BHB (British Horse Racing Board), in the aim of creating a horse racing event with a similar format to the Ryder Cup in golf.

First staged in 1999 at Goodwood racecourse, and was originally competed by just two teams with horses owned in Europe against those owned in the Middle East.

The event was then moved to Ascot racecourse in 2000, where it’s been ever since. Then from 2001 to 2004, the format changed slightly from the ownership of the horses to the jockeys – with teams set up consisting of riders from Great Britain and Ireland taking on jockeys from the Rest Of The World, which gave the event a more international appeal.

The jockeys would then score points for their teams based on where they finished in each race over the one-day meeting. An in-running league table would be updated after each race to eventually give an overall team winner at the end of the final race.

Then, since 2012, the competition evolved with four teams being created that consisted of Great Britain/Ireland, Rest Of The World, Europe and a fourth team ‘The Girls’ made up with lady riders from anywhere in the world.

The Shergar Cup now fills a slight void in the UK horse racing calendar at the start of August each year and sits between Glorious Goodwood and the York Ebor Festival.

The 2022 Shergar Cup will be the 21st renewal on the event.

When Is The 2022 Shergar Cup?

🕙Time: First Race 1:00pm, Last Race 5:05pm

📅Date: Saturday 6th Aug 2022

🏇Racecourse: Ascot

📺 TV: Racing Sky /ITV

DID YOU KNOW? The Girls team have finished first in 3 of the last 6 Shergar Cups

How Does The Shergar Cup Work?

Each Jockey Rides In Five Races

Each Team Has Either 2 or 3 Jockeys Riding In A Race (balanced out over the races)

Points Are Given To Each Jockey Based On Where They Finish In The Race

Points Are For The First Five Places: 1st 15, 2nd 10, 3rd 7, 4th 5, and 5th 3

Fields Are Limited To 10 Horses (and 2 reserves)

League Table Is Updated After Each Race

The Team With The Highest Points After The Last Race Wins The Shergar Cup

A ‘Silver Saddle’ Award (plus £3,000) Is Also Given To The Jockey With The Most Points

What Are The 2022 Shergar Cup Teams?

The 2022 Shergar Cup four teams will each have a captain, plus three other riders. This year’s event has a true international feel with jockeys riding from Italy, France, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Germany, Spain, Britain and Ireland.

2022 Shergar Cup Teams

GIRLS – Hayley Turner (Capt), Hollie Doyle (Great Britain), Nicola Currie (Great Britain), Emma-Jayne Wilson (Canada)

Hollie Doyle (Great Britain), Nicola Currie (Great Britain), Emma-Jayne Wilson (Canada) GREAT BRITAIN/IRELAND – Jamie Spencer (Capt) , Danny Tudhope (Great Britain), Neil Callan (Ireland), Kieran Shoemark (Great Britain)

, Danny Tudhope (Great Britain), Neil Callan (Ireland), Kieran Shoemark (Great Britain) EUROPE – Frankie Dettori (Capt, Italy) , Rene Piechulek (Germany), Antonio Fresu (Italy), Jose-Luis Martinez (Spain)

, Rene Piechulek (Germany), Antonio Fresu (Italy), Jose-Luis Martinez (Spain) REST OF THE WORLD – Christophe Lemaire (Capt), Takeshi Yokoyama (Japan), Kerrin McEvoy (Australia), Jason Collett (New Zealand)

Frankie Dettori said: “It’s been a few years since I’ve ridden in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and I’m looking forward to it. I love Ascot and it’s always a great day so I hope people put it in their diary and come along to have a good time and enjoy something a bit different.

“The European team looks really strong. I remember when we won it in 2014 it was a really special day and hopefully we can lift the trophy again this year.”

Shergar Cup 2022 Race Names, Times and Schedule (Ascot Racecourse)

1:00 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Curtain Raiser Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m2f SKY

1:35 – Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f ITV

2:10 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

2:45 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 2m ITV

3:20 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m4f ITV

3:55 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m ITV

4:30 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m4f ITV

5:05 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV

Recent Shergar Cup Winners

2021 – Girls (Capt, Hayley Turner) – 69 Points

2020 – Not Held

2019 – Rest Of The World (Capt, Yuga Kawada) – 86 Points

2018 – Girls (Capt, Josephine Gordon) – 76 Points

2017 Great Britain and Ireland (Capt, Jamie Spencer) – 86 Points

2016 Rest of the World (Capt, Silvestre de Sousa) – 68 Points

2015 Girls (Capt, Emma-Jayne Wilson) – 69 Points

2014 Europe (Capt, Frankie Dettori) – 69 Points

2013 Europe (Capt, Gérald Mossé) – 97 Points

2012 Rest of the World (Capt, Yutaka Take) – 89 Points

Watch State Of Bliss Winning The 2021 Shergar Cup Classic

