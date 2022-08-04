We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found Leopardstown winner BINGO BRONSON (11-4 from 9-2) on Thursday, and has four selections on Friday, August 5th.

BRIGHTON 1.50

GOTTAIFAN (system – Tom Dascombe, restricted novice stakes)

Trainer Tom Dascombe has done really well in the new restricted novice races, scoring with six of his 19 runners for a profit of £25.66 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those not making their racecourse debuts had form figures of 111111377625 (6-12) for a profit of £32.66. GOTTAIFAN, forecast as the 4-1 outsider of four, has shown promise in both starts to date and looks worth a bet.

HAYDOCK 6.17

NAUGHTY MONTY (system – Churchill, second-time out)

Progeny of the sire Churchill have a poor record on their racecourse debuts but those that show promise, finishing second, third or fourth, often go on to win at the second time of asking. Nine of the 27 qualifiers scored for a profit of £7.68. NAUGHTY MONTY, slowly away and very green when a 20-1 fourth at Epsom on last month’s debut, should know more this time.

NEWMARKET 6.35

CITY OF KINGS (system – Kingman 2yo newcomers, colts, 7f+ on turf)

Progeny of leading sire Kingman do well when debuting over 7f or further on turf, especially the colts. Had we backed them blind we’d have found 19 winners from 64 bets (29.7% strike-rate) and made a profit of £82.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. Charlie Appleby’s CITY OF KINGS (stall 1) looks better drawn than shorter-priced stablemate LOCAL DYNASTY and the general 4-1 looks very fair.

NEWMARKET 8.20

BERGERAC (system – Kevin Ryan, first-time blinkers, sprint handicaps)

Since racing resumed after lockdown one, Kevin Ryan is three from 14 with his first-time blinkered sprint handicappers for a profit of £41.00. Neil Callan is a good booking for BERGERAC and he could be in receipt of an easy lead here.

