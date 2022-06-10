Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 11th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Paul Kealy’s Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 11th June 2022

Paul Kealy’s Best Bets

Showed good form last season without winning but is back this season and into a handicap for the first time here. Expected to go well.

Won this race in 2019 and was second 12 months ago – back on a lower mark and this would have been the target again all season.

Running well this season but the drop back to 7f looks a good move and also have a top draw in 2.

Will be better for a recent run at Sandown over 2m in the Henry II Stakes – drop back to 1m6f will help and often goes well here at York (course winner).

The Tim Easterby yard have a good record in this race – 3 wins since 2013 – they run three, Roach Power and Bay Breeze too, but jockey David Allen picks Atomic Lady and that looks interesting.

