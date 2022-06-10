Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 11th June

Paul Kealy’s Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 11th June 2022
- 1.40 Sandown: VEE SIGHT @ 7/2 with BetUK
- 2.00 York: ARCTIC FOX (e/w) @ 7/1 with BetUK
- 2.35 York: LION TOWER @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 3.05 York: EUCHEN GLEN @ 6/1 with BetUK
- 3.40 York: ATOMIC LADY (e/w) @ 11/1 with BetUK
Showed good form last season without winning but is back this season and into a handicap for the first time here. Expected to go well.
Won this race in 2019 and was second 12 months ago – back on a lower mark and this would have been the target again all season.
Running well this season but the drop back to 7f looks a good move and also have a top draw in 2.
Will be better for a recent run at Sandown over 2m in the Henry II Stakes – drop back to 1m6f will help and often goes well here at York (course winner).
The Tim Easterby yard have a good record in this race – 3 wins since 2013 – they run three, Roach Power and Bay Breeze too, but jockey David Allen picks Atomic Lady and that looks interesting.
Note: Odds are subject to change
