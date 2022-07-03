Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Sunday 3rd July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Sunday 3rd July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Ayr, Market Rasen and Chelmsford.



Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets

DELBOY TROTTER @ 5/6 with BetUK – 1.50 Market Rasen



Is top form having won his last two – both here at Market Rasen too. Up another 9lbs here but did it well last time time to suggest he’s up to the task and can land the three-timer.

Rose up the ranks this season and wasn’t disgraced with a second in a Listed race last time out in France. Has had a small break since that run but the return to the AW a big plus – 5 wins from 9. Is also a proven CD winner here at Chelmsford and Adam Kirby is back riding her – he’s 3-from-3 on the mare.

CELESTIAL STAR @ 10/11 with BetUK – 3.27 Ayr



Experienced 3 year-old and despite not yet getting off the mark is a horse that’s shown a good level of form to date and is eased in grade here. Can put that experience to good use and looks to have found a good chance to break her duck.

BROOMFIELD BURG @ 10/11 with BetUK – 4.45 Market Rasen



The in-form Ask Paddington will be a worthy rival here, but Nicky Henderson’s runner is preferred. Had run with credit in better races last season over the sticks and the fact the yard are giving him a summer jumping outing suggest he’s fit and well at home.

