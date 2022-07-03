Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Sunday 3rd July

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Sunday 3rd July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Ayr, Market Rasen and Chelmsford.
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets
DELBOY TROTTER @ 5/6 with BetUK – 1.50 Market Rasen
Is top form having won his last two – both here at Market Rasen too. Up another 9lbs here but did it well last time time to suggest he’s up to the task and can land the three-timer.
INTERNATIONALANGEL @ 9/4 with BetUK – 3.20 Chelmsford
Rose up the ranks this season and wasn’t disgraced with a second in a Listed race last time out in France. Has had a small break since that run but the return to the AW a big plus – 5 wins from 9. Is also a proven CD winner here at Chelmsford and Adam Kirby is back riding her – he’s 3-from-3 on the mare.
CELESTIAL STAR @ 10/11 with BetUK – 3.27 Ayr
Experienced 3 year-old and despite not yet getting off the mark is a horse that’s shown a good level of form to date and is eased in grade here. Can put that experience to good use and looks to have found a good chance to break her duck.
BROOMFIELD BURG @ 10/11 with BetUK – 4.45 Market Rasen
The in-form Ask Paddington will be a worthy rival here, but Nicky Henderson’s runner is preferred. Had run with credit in better races last season over the sticks and the fact the yard are giving him a summer jumping outing suggest he’s fit and well at home.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
