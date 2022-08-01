Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 1st Aug

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Monday 1st August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Ripon, Ayr, Carlisle and Windsor today.
**TOP TIPPING** – Ebro River (1st 5/2), Pencreek (1st 8/11) Captain Square (1st 8/13) give Andy Newton 3 winners from 4 on Sunday.
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today
RETIREMENT BECKONS @ 7/4 with BetUK – 3.48 Ayr
CD winner that won at Hamilton two runs ago and wasn’t disgraced when a close third here last time out. Same mark this time, but this looks a sllightly easier race and Harry Russell takes off a handy 3lbs.
ROACH POWER @ 4/7 with BetUK – 4.25 Ripon
Been running in better races that this so the ease back into a Class 5 here will give this Tim Easterby runner a great chance of breaking his duck on his seventh career run.
LEBSAYER @ 2/1 with BetUK – 7.00 Windsor
Interesting runner from the Sir Michael Stoute yard that is having his first run in a handicap here today. The step up in trip to 1m2f looks a good move too and Richard Kingscote, who rode on debut gets the leg-up.
LIBERATION POINT @ 2/1 with BetUK – 7.45 Carlisle
Won well at Chester in June and has follwed that up with two fair seconds at Chelmsford and Sandown since. The Appleby yard look to have found a good chance again for this 5 year-old and should be well-suited by the stiff finish at the course.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
